REMINDER* NBC SPORTS U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TODAY – WEDNESDAY, MAY 21 – AT 11 A.M. ET

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Scott Hanson Gold Zone PB.png
SCOTT HANSON RETURNS TO HOST GOLD ZONE FOR 2026 MILAN CORTINA OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ON PEACOCK
Pressbox 46th Emmys
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS COVERAGE TOPS SPORTS EMMYS WITH 10 WINS AS NBCU TIES COMPANY RECORD WITH 13 AWARDS
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL SET TO LIFT PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL SET TO LIFT PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
FIFTH-PLACE CHELSEA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS FRIDAY, MAY 16, AT 3:15 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS LIVERPOOL HOST SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, MAY 11, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Scott Hanson Gold Zone PB.png
SCOTT HANSON RETURNS TO HOST GOLD ZONE FOR 2026 MILAN CORTINA OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES ON PEACOCK
Pressbox 46th Emmys
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS COVERAGE TOPS SPORTS EMMYS WITH 10 WINS AS NBCU TIES COMPANY RECORD WITH 13 AWARDS
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL SET TO LIFT PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL SET TO LIFT PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
FIFTH-PLACE CHELSEA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS FRIDAY, MAY 16, AT 3:15 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
PL Press Box.png
2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS LIVERPOOL HOST SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, MAY 11, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

*REMINDER* NBC SPORTS U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TODAY – WEDNESDAY, MAY 21 – AT 11 A.M. ET

Published May 21, 2025 09:47 AM

Commentators Dan Hicks, Morgan Pressel, Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill

Dial 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.May 21, 2025 NBC Sports play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks, analyst Morgan Pressel, and on-course reporters Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill will preview the upcoming 2025 U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis., on a media conference call today – Wednesday, May 21, at 11 a.m. ET.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.

NBC Sports will surround the upcoming U.S. Women’s Open from May 29 through June 1 with more than 65 hours of championship coverage from Erin Hills across NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel, and Peacock, with live championship coverage beginning Thursday, May 29, at noon ET on USA Network.

  • WHAT: NBC Sports 2025 U.S. Women’s Open Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Dan Hicks, Morgan Pressel, Karen Stupples, Kay Cockerill
  • WHEN: TodayWednesday, May 21, at 11 a.m. ET
  • NUMBER: 786-697-3501
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

Live coverage from Erin Hills will begin Tuesday, May 27, at 3:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel with Golf Central Live from the U.S. Women’s Open, kicking off 20 hours of live studio coverage on-site at Erin Hills surrounding this year’s U.S. Women’s Open.

--NBC SPORTS--