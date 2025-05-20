 Skip navigation
*REMINDER* NBC SPORTS U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW – WEDNESDAY, MAY 21 – AT 11 A.M. ET

Published May 20, 2025 12:16 PM

Commentators Dan Hicks, Morgan Pressel, Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill

Dial 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.May 20, 2025 NBC Sports play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks, analyst Morgan Pressel, and on-course reporters Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill will preview the upcoming 2025 U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis., on a media conference call tomorrow – Wednesday, May 21, at 11 a.m. ET.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.

NBC Sports will surround the upcoming U.S. Women’s Open from May 29 through June 1 with more than 65 hours of championship coverage from Erin Hills across NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel, and Peacock, with live championship coverage beginning Thursday, May 29, at noon ET on USA Network.

  • WHAT: NBC Sports 2025 U.S. Women’s Open Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Dan Hicks, Morgan Pressel, Karen Stupples, Kay Cockerill
  • WHEN: TomorrowWednesday, May 21, at 11 a.m. ET
  • NUMBER: 786-697-3501
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

Live coverage from Erin Hills will begin Tuesday, May 27, at 3:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel with Golf Central Live from the U.S. Women’s Open, kicking off 20 hours of live studio coverage on-site at Erin Hills surrounding this year’s U.S. Women’s Open.

--NBC SPORTS--