ROAD TO THE 151ST KENTUCKY DERBY CONTINUES WITH THE LOUISIANA DERBY, LIVE THIS SATURDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

Coverage Also Features Kentucky Derby Prep Race Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) From Turfway Park in Florence, Ky.

Two-Time Louisiana Derby Winner Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss Join Host Ahmed Fareed to Anchor Coverage

Louisiana Derby Marks First of Three Consecutive Saturday Afternoons with Kentucky Derby Prep Races Live on CNBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 20, 2025 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of the $1 million Louisiana Derby (G2), a key prep race ahead of the 151st Kentucky Derby, this Saturday, March 22, at 6 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock from Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, La. The hour-long program will also feature the $400,000 Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) and the $777,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3), which is run at Turfway Park in Florence, Ky.

John Hancock is the morning-line favorite (7-2) in the Louisiana Derby and currently sits 23rd in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings. The 20 horses with the most Road to the Kentucky Derby points will earn a spot in the starting gate on the first Saturday in May. Chunk of Gold and 2024 Gun Runner Stakes winner Built are also expected to be contenders in the 1 3/16-mile race.

Six weeks ahead of the running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 3, the Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks will both award Kentucky Derby qualification points, with 100 going to the winners of each race. The Fair Grounds Oaks will award Kentucky Oaks qualification points, with the winner of the race earning 100 points. Also, the $300,000 Bourbonette Oaks from Turfway Park in Florence, Ky., will be highlighted on Saturday’s show.

Ahmed Fareed hosts Saturday’s coverage alongside analysts Jerry Bailey, the Hall of Fame jockey who has twice won the Louisiana Derby, and Randy Moss.

The Louisiana Derby begins three consecutive Saturday afternoons with Kentucky Derby prep coverage live on CNBC and Peacock, continuing with the Florida Derby (G1) and Arkansas Derby (G1) on March 29, and the Santa Anita Derby (G1) on April 5.

