SIMONE BILES AIMS FOR RECORD-NINTH U.S. ALL-AROUND TITLE HEADLINING 2024 XFINITY U.S. GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS LIVE THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK & CNBC

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Notre Dame - Press Box1.png
NBC SPORTS’ 2024 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE HEADLINED BY TWO NOVEMBER PRIMETIME GAMES AND MATCHUPS WITH TRADITIONAL RIVALS ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
THE 79TH U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PRESENTED BY ALLY AT LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB HEADLINES LIVE GOLF TOURNAMENT COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON NBC, PEACOCK, GOLF CHANNEL & USA NETWORK
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
DWYANE WADE AND LACHINA ROBINSON TO JOIN NOAH EAGLE ON NBCUNIVERSAL’S TEAM USA BASKETBALL COVERAGE AT OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
MARY CARILLO, ANDREA JOYCE, AND JIMMY ROBERTS TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024, CONTINUING DISTINGUISHED DECADES-LONG OLYMPIC MEDIA ROLES
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
FIVE-TIME PARALYMPIC MEDALIST MALLORY WEGGEMANN TO SERVE AS A HOST OF NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF PARIS OLYMPICS ON CNBC AND E!
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
MIKE TIRICO, REBECCA LOWE, CRAIG MELVIN, AHMED FAREED, AND DAMON HACK TO HOST NBC DAYTIME COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Notre Dame - Press Box1.png
NBC SPORTS’ 2024 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE HEADLINED BY TWO NOVEMBER PRIMETIME GAMES AND MATCHUPS WITH TRADITIONAL RIVALS ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
THE 79TH U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PRESENTED BY ALLY AT LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB HEADLINES LIVE GOLF TOURNAMENT COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON NBC, PEACOCK, GOLF CHANNEL & USA NETWORK
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
DWYANE WADE AND LACHINA ROBINSON TO JOIN NOAH EAGLE ON NBCUNIVERSAL’S TEAM USA BASKETBALL COVERAGE AT OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
MARY CARILLO, ANDREA JOYCE, AND JIMMY ROBERTS TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024, CONTINUING DISTINGUISHED DECADES-LONG OLYMPIC MEDIA ROLES
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
FIVE-TIME PARALYMPIC MEDALIST MALLORY WEGGEMANN TO SERVE AS A HOST OF NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF PARIS OLYMPICS ON CNBC AND E!
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
MIKE TIRICO, REBECCA LOWE, CRAIG MELVIN, AHMED FAREED, AND DAMON HACK TO HOST NBC DAYTIME COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

SIMONE BILES AIMS FOR RECORD-NINTH U.S. ALL-AROUND TITLE HEADLINING 2024 XFINITY U.S. GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS LIVE THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK & CNBC

Published May 29, 2024 02:30 PM

Two Most Recent Women’s Olympic All-Around Gold Medalists -- Simone Biles and Suni Lee -- Highlight Star-Studded Competition at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Live Coverage Begins Tomorrow, May 30 with Men’s Competition at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock

Live Coverage Concludes this Sunday with Final Day of Women’s Competition at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports to Present 10+ Hours of Live Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics from June 27-30 on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 29, 2024 – Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles aims to win her record-ninth U.S. all-around title this weekend, headlining NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Coverage begins tomorrow, Thurs. May 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock with the first day of competition featuring the senior men.

This week’s competition is highlighted by Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic and world championship history. She is coming off a successful 2023 season that saw her win her eighth U.S. all-around title – a record for both men and women that she can extend with a win this weekend. Biles has had a strong start to the 2024 campaign, winning the Core Hydration Classic earlier this month; Tokyo Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles and world medalist Shilese Jones also competed well and aim to continue that momentum in Fort Worth.

Reigning Olympic all-around gold medalist Suni Lee, who won three medals in Tokyo, looks to earn an Olympic spot in Paris after being limited by health issues in 2023. This week’s event is also expected to feature Tokyo Olympic floor exercise gold medalist Jade Carey as well as world medalists Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely, Joscelyn Roberson, and Kayla DiCello.

On the men’s side, Tokyo Olympians Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, and Shane Wiskus, along with 2023 world bronze team medalists and Michigan teammates Paul Juda and Fred Richard, and Stanford teammates Asher Hong, the defending U.S. all-around champion, and Khoi Young, the 2024 NCAA all-around champion are expected to compete.

Terry Gannon will call the action alongside Beijing Olympic team silver medalist Samantha Peszek (women’s analyst), two-time 1984 Los Angeles Olympic medalist Tim Daggett (men’s analyst), and three-time U.S. Olympic gymnast John Roethlisberger. Zora Stephenson will serve as reporter.

U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS -- GYMNASTICS

From June 27-June 30, NBCUniversal will provide more than 10 hours of live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., over four nights, including all women’s competitions in primetime on NBC. For the full schedule, click here.

Broadcast Team

· Play-by-play: Terry Gannon

· Analyst: John Roethlisberger / Samantha Peszek / Tim Daggett

· Reporter: Zora Stephenson

How To Watch – Thursday, May 30-Sunday, June 2 (all times ET)

· TV: NBC, CNBC

· Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Event

Time

Platform

Thurs., May 30

Men’s: Day 1

8-10:30 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., May 31

Women’s: Day 1

8-10 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., June 1

Men’s: Day 1

12-2:30 p.m.

CNBC*

Women’s: Day 1

2:30-4:30 p.m.

CNBC*

Men’s: Day 2

8-10:30 p.m.

CNBC, Peacock

Sun., June 2

Men’s: Day 2

3-4 p.m.

NBC*

Women’s Day 2

7-9 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

*Delayed coverage

--NBC SPORTS--