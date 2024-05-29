SIMONE BILES AIMS FOR RECORD-NINTH U.S. ALL-AROUND TITLE HEADLINING 2024 XFINITY U.S. GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS LIVE THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK & CNBC

Two Most Recent Women’s Olympic All-Around Gold Medalists -- Simone Biles and Suni Lee -- Highlight Star-Studded Competition at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Live Coverage Begins Tomorrow, May 30 with Men’s Competition at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock

Live Coverage Concludes this Sunday with Final Day of Women’s Competition at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports to Present 10+ Hours of Live Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics from June 27-30 on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 29, 2024 – Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles aims to win her record-ninth U.S. all-around title this weekend, headlining NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Coverage begins tomorrow, Thurs. May 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock with the first day of competition featuring the senior men.

This week’s competition is highlighted by Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic and world championship history. She is coming off a successful 2023 season that saw her win her eighth U.S. all-around title – a record for both men and women that she can extend with a win this weekend. Biles has had a strong start to the 2024 campaign, winning the Core Hydration Classic earlier this month; Tokyo Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles and world medalist Shilese Jones also competed well and aim to continue that momentum in Fort Worth.

Reigning Olympic all-around gold medalist Suni Lee, who won three medals in Tokyo, looks to earn an Olympic spot in Paris after being limited by health issues in 2023. This week’s event is also expected to feature Tokyo Olympic floor exercise gold medalist Jade Carey as well as world medalists Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely, Joscelyn Roberson, and Kayla DiCello.

On the men’s side, Tokyo Olympians Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, and Shane Wiskus, along with 2023 world bronze team medalists and Michigan teammates Paul Juda and Fred Richard, and Stanford teammates Asher Hong, the defending U.S. all-around champion, and Khoi Young, the 2024 NCAA all-around champion are expected to compete.

Terry Gannon will call the action alongside Beijing Olympic team silver medalist Samantha Peszek (women’s analyst), two-time 1984 Los Angeles Olympic medalist Tim Daggett (men’s analyst), and three-time U.S. Olympic gymnast John Roethlisberger. Zora Stephenson will serve as reporter.

U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS -- GYMNASTICS

From June 27-June 30, NBCUniversal will provide more than 10 hours of live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., over four nights, including all women’s competitions in primetime on NBC. For the full schedule, click here.

Broadcast Team

· Play-by-play: Terry Gannon

· Analyst: John Roethlisberger / Samantha Peszek / Tim Daggett

· Reporter: Zora Stephenson

How To Watch – Thursday, May 30-Sunday, June 2 (all times ET)

· TV: NBC, CNBC

· Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Date Event Time Platform Thurs., May 30 Men’s: Day 1 8-10:30 p.m. Peacock Fri., May 31 Women’s: Day 1 8-10 p.m. Peacock Sat., June 1 Men’s: Day 1 12-2:30 p.m. CNBC* Women’s: Day 1 2:30-4:30 p.m. CNBC* Men’s: Day 2 8-10:30 p.m. CNBC, Peacock Sun., June 2 Men’s: Day 2 3-4 p.m. NBC* Women’s Day 2 7-9 p.m. NBC, Peacock

*Delayed coverage

