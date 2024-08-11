STAR-STUDDED PARIS OLYMPICS CLOSING CEREMONY TO FEATURE “HANDOVER” TO LA28 AND PARADE OF ATHLETES, FEATURING TEAM USA, LIVE TODAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Snoop Dogg to Participate in LA28 Handover Ceremony; Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and H.E.R. to Perform

Mike Tirico and Jimmy Fallon to Host NBCU’s Closing Ceremony Coverage from Paris’ Stade de France on NBC and Peacock, Joined by Trio Extraordinaire Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski, and Johnny Weir

Primetime Show at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 11, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s presentation of the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony featuring a “handover” to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games and the Parade of Athletes, highlighted by Team USA, begins today, Sunday, August 11, live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock , with primetime coverage tonight at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

Global megastar Snoop Dogg, who has been a part of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics throughout the duration of the Games and is a California native, will participate in the LA28 “handover” segment. Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish and Grammy-winning group Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to perform, while Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R., also born and raised in California, will sing the National Anthem at Stade de France. The LA28 Countdown will be hosted by five-time Olympic medalist, tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams. Countdown to LA28 will follow the Closing Ceremony on NBC and Peacock.

Jimmy Fallon, Emmy Award-winning host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, will join two-time Sports Emmy Award-winner and NBC Olympics prime time host Mike Tirico to host NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Closing Ceremony for the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad from Paris’ Stade de France. Joining Jimmy and Mike will be Terry Gannon, 1998 Nagano Olympic figure skating gold medalist Tara Lipinski, and two-time Olympian in figure skating, Johnny Weir, who will be calling their fourth Closing Ceremony together.

14-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky, who in Paris became the most decorated U.S. woman in Olympic history, was selected to serve as the flagbearer for the United States alongside gold medal-winning rower Nick Mead, who was a member of the first U.S. men’s four rowing team to win Olympic gold since 1960. Additional Team USA Olympians will join the program, including two-time Olympic medalist skateboarder Jagger Eaton, mountain biker Kate Courtney, and four-time track & field gold medalist Michael Johnson.

Fallon will make his Olympics debut as a commentator this summer in Paris, 10 years after The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon launched during the second week of the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Fallon has contributed to prior NBC Olympics presentations, beginning in Vancouver in 2010, when he performed at the Whistler Mountain skiing venue medals plaza.

Gannon, Lipinski, and Weir – who called the past three Olympic Winter Games figure skating competitions and NBC Sports’ top skating events – previously served as NBCU’s Closing Ceremony hosts for PyeongChang, Tokyo, and Beijing.

CLOSING CEREMONY PROGRAMMING ON NBC AND PEACOCK – AUGUST 11, 2024

How To Watch – Today, Sunday, August 11 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Time Event 2 – 3 p.m. Best of Paris 2024 3 – 6 p.m.. Closing Ceremony (LIVE) 7 – 10 p.m. Primetime Closing Ceremony 10 – 11 p.m. Countdown to LA28

