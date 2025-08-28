SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT NOON ET WITH MIKE TIRICO, CRIS COLLINSWORTH, MELISSA STARK, ROB HYLAND, AND DREW ESOCOFF

Milestone 20th Season of NBC Sports’ SNF Kicks Off with Defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles Hosting Dallas Cowboys on Thurs., Sept. 4 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 28, 2025 – Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark, coordinating producer Rob Hyland, and director Drew Esocoff will preview NBC Sports Sunday Night Football’s milestone 20th season on a media conference call today, Thursday, Aug. 28, at Noon ET .

NBC’s SNF begins the 2025 season with a blockbuster Kickoff Weekend. First, it’s a renewal of the most-played regular-season SNF matchup as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visit Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, 2024 NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley and the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. The opener marks the record 17th matchup between the clubs in NBC’s SNF package, and the first time Dallas and Philadelphia will meet in Week 1 since 2000.

Three nights later (Sept. 7), NBC Sports’ SNF opener features the past two NFL MVPs as Lamar Jackson (’23 MVP) and the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens visit Josh Allen (’24 MVP) and the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Playoff – a two-point Buffalo victory. The game is the first in Buffalo’s 53rd and final season at Highmark Stadium, which will make way for a new Bills’ home in 2026.

Click here for more information on this year’s Sunday Night Football schedule.



