SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT NOON ET WITH MIKE TIRICO, CRIS COLLINSWORTH, MELISSA STARK, ROB HYLAND, AND DREW ESOCOFF

TALES FROM THE RYDER CUP IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ROLEX – ORIGINAL GOLF CHANNEL FILMS THREE-PART DOCUSERIES – DEBUTS SUNDAY, AUGUST 31, AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
JOHN FANTA JOINS NBC SPORTS AS MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE ON PEACOCK AND NBC
BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT IS BACK! NO. 14 MICHIGAN WOLVERINES HOST NEW MEXICO LOBOS THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 30 AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

LIVERPOOL HOST ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 31, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
ARSENAL HOST LEEDS UNITED THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 23, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
NBC SPORTS DELIVERS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE OPENING WEEKEND IN U.S., HEADLINED BY RECORD-SETTING MANCHESTER UNITED-ARSENAL MATCH ON NBC & PEACOCK
TALES FROM THE RYDER CUP IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ROLEX – ORIGINAL GOLF CHANNEL FILMS THREE-PART DOCUSERIES – DEBUTS SUNDAY, AUGUST 31, AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
JOHN FANTA JOINS NBC SPORTS AS MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE ON PEACOCK AND NBC
BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT IS BACK! NO. 14 MICHIGAN WOLVERINES HOST NEW MEXICO LOBOS THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 30 AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

LIVERPOOL HOST ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 31, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
ARSENAL HOST LEEDS UNITED THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 23, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
NBC SPORTS DELIVERS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE OPENING WEEKEND IN U.S., HEADLINED BY RECORD-SETTING MANCHESTER UNITED-ARSENAL MATCH ON NBC & PEACOCK
SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT NOON ET WITH MIKE TIRICO, CRIS COLLINSWORTH, MELISSA STARK, ROB HYLAND, AND DREW ESOCOFF

Published August 28, 2025 10:21 AM
Pressbox - SNF20

Milestone 20th Season of NBC Sports’ SNF Kicks Off with Defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles Hosting Dallas Cowboys on Thurs., Sept. 4 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 28, 2025 Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark, coordinating producer Rob Hyland, and director Drew Esocoff will preview NBC Sports Sunday Night Football’s milestone 20th season on a media conference call today, Thursday, Aug. 28, at Noon ET.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports
· WHAT: NBC Sports Sunday Night Football Media Conference Call
· WHO: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark, Rob Hyland, and Drew Esocoff
· WHEN: Today, Thursday, Aug. 28, at Noon ET
· NUMBER: 786-697-3501
· PASSCODE: NBC Sports

NBC’s SNF begins the 2025 season with a blockbuster Kickoff Weekend. First, it’s a renewal of the most-played regular-season SNF matchup as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visit Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, 2024 NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley and the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. The opener marks the record 17th matchup between the clubs in NBC’s SNF package, and the first time Dallas and Philadelphia will meet in Week 1 since 2000.

Three nights later (Sept. 7), NBC Sports’ SNF opener features the past two NFL MVPs as Lamar Jackson (’23 MVP) and the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens visit Josh Allen (’24 MVP) and the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Playoff – a two-point Buffalo victory. The game is the first in Buffalo’s 53rd and final season at Highmark Stadium, which will make way for a new Bills’ home in 2026.

Click here for more information on this year’s Sunday Night Football schedule.

--NBC SPORTS--