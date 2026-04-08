SUPERCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM NASHVILLE THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 11, AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN with Race Coverage at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Spanish-Language Presentation Available on Peacock

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Will Christien, Jason Thomas, and Jason Weigandt to Call Race

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 8, 2026 – The Monster Energy 2026 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues this Saturday, April 11, from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., starting live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Race Day Live pre-race coverage begins earlier that day at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Ken Roczen earned his second consecutive win of the season in St. Louis last weekend in the 450SMX Class, with Justin Cooper finishing second and Hunter Lawrence taking third, for his ninth podium finish of the season. Lawrence and Eli Tomac (245 points each) are tied for first in the 450SMX Class points standings, with Roczen trailing by a mere five points. In the 250SMX Class East/West Showdown in St. Louis, Haiden Deegan clinched the Western Divisional Championship for his sixth career title, while 250 East points leader Cole Davies finished in second and extended his leader over third-place finisher Seth Hammaker to 11 points.

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, SuperMotocross analysts Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart will call this weekend’s action in Nashville. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters. Play-by-play veteran Edgar Lopez and former racer Tommy Rios will call the race for the Spanish-language presentation, available on Peacock.

Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recapped all the action from St. Louis on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast, which is available to listen to here.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart

: Reporters : Will Christien , Jason Thomas , Jason Weigandt

: , , Race Day Live: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Haley Shanley, Steven “Lurch” Scott

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSN

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., April 11

Race Day Live

Peacock, NBCSN

9 a.m.

Race – Nashville

NBC, Peacock

3 p.m.*



*Also includes a Spanish-language presentation

--NBC SPORTS--