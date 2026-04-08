SUPERCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM NASHVILLE THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 11, AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Sue Bird Announcement.jpg
SUE BIRD TO JOIN NBC SPORTS AS WNBA STUDIO ANALYST IN MAY 2026
Breeders Cup
BREEDERS’ CUP ANNOUNCES 2026 CHALLENGE SERIES TELEVISION SCHEDULE
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 12, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 12, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST NOTTINGHAM FOREST THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 22 AT 10:15 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Sue Bird Announcement.jpg
SUE BIRD TO JOIN NBC SPORTS AS WNBA STUDIO ANALYST IN MAY 2026
Breeders Cup
BREEDERS’ CUP ANNOUNCES 2026 CHALLENGE SERIES TELEVISION SCHEDULE
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 12, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 12, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST NOTTINGHAM FOREST THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 22 AT 10:15 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

SUPERCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM NASHVILLE THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 11, AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published April 8, 2026 03:56 PM

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN with Race Coverage at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Spanish-Language Presentation Available on Peacock

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Will Christien, Jason Thomas, and Jason Weigandt to Call Race

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 8, 2026 – The Monster Energy 2026 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues this Saturday, April 11, from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., starting live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Race Day Live pre-race coverage begins earlier that day at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Ken Roczen earned his second consecutive win of the season in St. Louis last weekend in the 450SMX Class, with Justin Cooper finishing second and Hunter Lawrence taking third, for his ninth podium finish of the season. Lawrence and Eli Tomac (245 points each) are tied for first in the 450SMX Class points standings, with Roczen trailing by a mere five points. In the 250SMX Class East/West Showdown in St. Louis, Haiden Deegan clinched the Western Divisional Championship for his sixth career title, while 250 East points leader Cole Davies finished in second and extended his leader over third-place finisher Seth Hammaker to 11 points.

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, SuperMotocross analysts Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart will call this weekend’s action in Nashville. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters. Play-by-play veteran Edgar Lopez and former racer Tommy Rios will call the race for the Spanish-language presentation, available on Peacock.

Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recapped all the action from St. Louis on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast, which is available to listen to here.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play by Play: Leigh Diffey
  • Analyst: Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart
  • Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas, Jason Weigandt
  • Race Day Live: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Haley Shanley, Steven “Lurch” Scott

HOW TO WATCH

  • TV – NBC
  • Streaming – Peacock, NBCSN
  • Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date
Coverage
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Sat., April 11
Race Day Live
Peacock, NBCSN
9 a.m.
Race – Nashville
NBC, Peacock
3 p.m.*

*Also includes a Spanish-language presentation

--NBC SPORTS--