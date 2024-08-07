TEAM USA TRACK & FIELD COMPETE FOR THE PODIUM ON “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and Grant Holloway Race for Gold Tomorrow, Aug. 8, Live at 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

LeBron James and Team USA Basketball Face Nikola Jokic and Serbia in Semifinals Tomorrow Live at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson Expected to Lead U.S. 4x100m Relay Teams and Rai Benjamin Goes for Gold in Men’s 400m Hurdles on Friday, Aug. 9, Live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Gold Zone Streams Live on Peacock from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET, Presenting Viewers with the Best and Most Compelling Olympic Moments Happening at Any Time

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 7, 2024 – Quincy Hall in the men’s 400m, Katie Moon in the women’s pole vault, and Kenneth Rooks in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase look to add more medals to Team USA Track & Field’s Paris Olympic resume on “Primetime in Paris” on NBC and Peacock beginning tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Competing alongside Hall was 2022 world champion Michael Norman and Christopher Bailey. Also highlighting tonight’s action: Lyles in the men’s 200m, Grant Holloway in the men’s 110m hurdles, and Rai Benjamin in the men’s 400m hurdles racing for spots in the finals of their respective events, with Holloway and Benjamin in pursuit of their first individual Olympic gold medals.

For the most up-to-date Olympic TV listings, visit NBCOlympics.com. All times listed below are ET.

TONIGHT, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

Tonight’s “Primetime in Paris” at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock is headlined by finals in the men’s 400m, men’s 3,000m steeplechase, women’s pole vault, and men’s discus in track & field, along with the men’s springboard semifinals in diving.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

Noah Lyles in the men’s 200m, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the women’s 400m hurdles, and Grant Holloway in the men’s 110m hurdles headline live track & field action starting at 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Lyles looks to become the first man since Usain Bolt in 2016 to win double gold in the 100m and 200m at an Olympics. McLaughlin-Levrone aims to become the first woman ever to win consecutive 400m hurdles gold medals. Three-time world champion Holloway looks to add Olympic gold to his sterling resume.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and the U.S. men’s basketball team face three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the semifinals live at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock with a trip to the gold medal game on the line. The U.S. women’s volleyball team face Brazil in the semifinals live at 10 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and U.S. women’s water polo takes on Australia in the semifinals live at 1:35 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock also highlighting U.S. action.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

Friday is a massive day of track & field action starting live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and headlined by the men’s 400m hurdles featuring a showdown between American record holder and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Rai Benjamin and defending Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm (Norway). Also highlighted will be the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays. The men’s team, which will likely include Paris 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles and bronze medalist Fred Kerley, look to get atop the podium for the first time since 2000, while the women, likely featuring Paris 100m silver medalist Sha’Carri Richardson, aim to win their first gold since 2016.

Additional track & field finals on Friday include the women’s 400m, women’s shot put, men’s triple jump, and women’s 10,000m.

Notable events on Friday also include U.S. women’s basketball taking on Australia in the semifinals live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, the women’s beach volleyball final live at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, the men’s soccer final between France and Spain live at Noon ET on USA Network and Peacock, and women’s basketball semifinals across platforms of NBCU – for more programming information, please see below.

***

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across The Podium and In The Village:

The Podium: Track & field athletes Eleanor Patterson, Nicola Olyslagers, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Matthew Wilkinson juxtapose their fast track with the slow clay court that Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram faced at Roland Garros.

In The Village: Team USA swimming legends Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke dig into a lunch and a laugh, sharing stories about their colorful bus experiences, pizza lines and fatherhood.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Paris podcasts, click here.

***

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

For more information about NBC Sports, our releases, and latest news, please visit https://www.nbcsports.com/pressbox. A complete archive of Paris Olympics press releases can be found here.

A replay of each night’s “Primetime in Paris” will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events across 39 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will roll out 2-3 episodes per week.

Watch with Alex Cooper, starring the titular multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, is hosting a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock.

Peacock is the exclusive U.S. home of the “La Grande Seine,” a two-part Olympic Channel documentary on the making of the Opening Ceremony.

***

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7 (DAY 12)

NBC

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Diving – Men’s Springboard Semifinal

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final

Sport Climbing – Women’s Speed Final

USA NETWORK

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Table Tennis Team Semifinal – Japan vs. Sweden

9:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Women’s Field Hockey Semifinal – Belgium vs. China

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Quarterfinal*

11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – Quarterfinal*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Swimming – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8 (DAY 13)

NBC

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Semifinal – United States vs. Brazil (LIVE)

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Semifinal – Norway vs. Germany (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal

1:35 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Women’s 1500m Semifinals

Women’s Long Jump Final

Men’s Javelin Final

Men’s 200m Final

Women’s Heptathlon 200m

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

3:50 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Men’s Basketball Semifinals – United States vs. Serbia (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo Semifinal – United States vs. Australia

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Diving – Men’s Springboard Final

Beach Volleyball – Semifinal

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Men’s Speed Final

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3:35 a.m.

Swimming – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

3:35 a.m.-4 a.m.

Men’s Table Tennis Quarterfinal – Brazil vs. France

4:05 a.m.-6:50 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Men’s Table Tennis Team Semifinals – China vs. TBD

8:35 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo Semifinal – Netherlands vs. Spain (LIVE)

9:45 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

10:15 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Taekwondo – Finals

10:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds

11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Men’s Basketball Semifinal – France vs. Germany (LIVE)

1:35 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo Semifinal – United States vs. Australia (LIVE)

2:45 p.m.-3 p.m.

Basketball – Pregame

3 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Men’s Basketball Semifinal – United States vs. Serbia (LIVE)

5 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

5:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Sailing – Women’s Kite Final

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – Semifinal*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Table Tennis Team Semifinal – China vs. South Korea

9:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Field Hockey – Men’s Final

10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

11 p.m.-12:45 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Semifinal – United States vs. Serbia*

12:45 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo Semifinal – United States vs. Australia*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Swimming – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

GOLF CHANNEL

3 a.m.-12 p.m.

Golf – Women’s Second Round (LIVE)

E!

4 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal (LIVE)

5:45 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Women’s Lead Semifinal

6:35 a.m.-7 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Men’s Speed Final (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8:15 a.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Qualifying

8:15 a.m.-9 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Final (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Artistic Swimming – Team Final*

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Semifinal – Switzerland vs. Canada (LIVE)

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Handball Semifinal – Sweden vs. France

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Qualifying

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Semifinal – Brazil vs. Australia (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Semifinal – Qatar vs. Sweden (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Semifinal – Turkey vs. Italy

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

5 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 12 – Finals (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-3:25 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Soccer, Modern Pentathlon, Volleyball, Table Tennis, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5:10 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics, Cycling, Weightlifting, Boxing, and More

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9 (DAY 14)

NBC

9 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Final (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session

11:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Basketball – Pregame

11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Semifinal – United States vs. Australia (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Women’s 4x100m Relay Final

Women’s Shot Put Final

Men’s 4x100m Relay Final

Women’s 400m Final

Men’s Triple Jump Final

Women’s Heptathlon 800m

Women’s 10,000m Final

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

4 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Individual All-Around

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Artistic Swimming – Duet Technical Routine

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Diving – Women’s Springboard Final

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final

Breaking – Women’s Final

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Men’s Boulder and Lead Final

Artistic Swimming – Duet Technical Routine

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3:30 a.m.

Swimming – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

3:30 a.m.-4 a.m.

Taekwondo – Finals

4:05 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-8 a.m.

Weightlifting – Finals

8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying

8:35 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball Bronze Medal Game – United States vs. Italy (LIVE)

12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Men’s Soccer Final – France vs. Spain (LIVE)

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Men’s Handball Semifinal – Germany vs. Spain

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal Match (LIVE)

4 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Semifinal – France vs. Belgium (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

5:30 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

5:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Cycling – Track Final

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball Bronze Medal Game – United States vs. Italy*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Table Tennis Team Final

9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Individual All-Around*

11 p.m.-12 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo Semifinal*

12 a.m.-2 a.m.

Women’s Basketball Semifinal – United States vs. Australia*

GOLF CHANNEL

3 a.m.-12 p.m.

Golf – Women’s Third Round (LIVE)

E!

4 a.m.-6:40 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying (LIVE)

6:40 a.m.-7:20 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Men’s Boulder and Lead Final (LIVE)

7:20 a.m.-7:50 a.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Group Qualifying

7:50 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

8:30 a.m.-9:50 a.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Individual All-Around (LIVE)

10 a.m.-12:25 p.m.

Breaking – Women’s Qualifying (LIVE)

12:25 p.m.-12:50 p.m.

Cycling – Track Final

12:50 p.m.-2 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Individual All-Around

2 p.m.-3:35 p.m.

Breaking – Women’s Final (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-5 p.m.

Artistic Swimming – Duet Technical Routine

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Field Hockey Final – Netherlands vs. China

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

5 a.m.-7:40 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-3:25 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cycling, Handball, Water Polo, Modern Pentathlon, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5:10 p.m.

Golf, Taekwondo, Canoeing, Boxing, and More

*Replay

--PARIS OLYMPICS--



