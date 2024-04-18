THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP – FIRST MAJOR OF THE LPGA TOUR SEASON – HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ LIVE GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK

20 Hours of Live Chevron Championship Coverage From The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, Including Weekend Coverage on NBC

PGA TOUR RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Begins Thursday at 2 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

PGA TOUR Corales Puntacana Championship in Dominican Republic Airs Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel and Peacock

PGA TOUR Champions Invited Celebrity Classic Airs Friday-Sunday on GOLF Channel and Peacock

College Golf – Western Intercollegiate Final Round Live Tonight at 7 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 17, 2024 – Nelly Korda looks to win her fifth straight start on the LPGA Tour and Lydia Ko can clinch her spot in the LPGA Hall of Fame with a victory at this week’s Chevron Championship – the first major of the 2024 LPGA Tour season – headlining NBC Sports’ live golf coverage this week across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

LPGA TOUR: THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP

The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, plays host to the Chevron Championship for the second straight year after having moved from California prior to the 2023 edition of the event. Nelly Korda enters this week having won in her last four starts and is looking to become the third player in history to win in five straight starts on Tour, joining Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-2005). Lydia Ko will also officially clinch her spot in the LPGA Hall of Fame with a win this week. Reigning LPGA Player of the Year Lilia Vu looks to defend her title, following her victory in a playoff last year against Angel Yin.

Live coverage from The Club at Carlton Woods gets underway Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m. ET and continues with live primetime coverage at 6 p.m. ET. Peacock will have exclusive windows on Saturday and Sunday from 2-3 p.m. ET, with NBC and Peacock carrying coverage on those days from 3-6 p.m. ET.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Host/Play by Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course : Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie

: Interviews: Amy Rogers

How To Watch – Thursday, April 18 – Sunday, April 21 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Peacock NBC/Peacock Thursday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. / 6-8 p.m.



Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. / 6-8 p.m.



Saturday 2-3 p.m. 3-6 p.m. Sunday

2-3 p.m. 3-6 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Nelly Korda

· Lydia Ko

· Lilia Vu

· Angel Yin

· Rose Zhang

· Lexi Thompson

· Brooke Henderson

· Charley Hull

PGA TOUR: RBC HERITAGE CLASSIC

Scottie Scheffler heads to the RBC Heritage Classic fresh off his second career Masters victory, defeating Ludvig Åberg by four shots en route to the green jacket. The RBC Heritage is the fifth Signature Event of the season on the PGA Tour. This tournament offers 700 FedExCup points to the winner, more than the 500 points given to winners of regular non-major tournaments. Matt Fitzpatrick won last year’s event in a playoff over Jordan Spieth, who won the title in 2022.

Live coverage on GOLF Channel and Peacock gets underway Thursday and Friday at 2 p.m. ET, with live lead-in coverage on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Steve Sands

: Analyst : Frank Nobilo

: Holes : Curt Byrum

: On-Course : Arron Oberholser / Billy Ray Brown

: / Interviews/Reports: Todd Lewis

How To Watch – Thursday, April 18 – Sunday, April 21 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day

GOLF Channel/Peacock

Thursday

2-6 p.m.

Friday

2-6 p.m.

Saturday

1-3 p.m.

Sunday

1-3 p.m.



Notable Players This Week

· Scottie Scheffler

· Ludvig Åberg

· Jordan Spieth

· Matt Fitzpatrick

· Rory McIlroy

· Max Homa

· Xander Schauffele

· Justin Thomas

· Wyndham Clark

· Will Zalatoris

· Cameron Young

PGA TOUR: CORALES PUNTACANA CHAMPIONSHIP

This marks the second Additional Event on the PGA TOUR season, following the Puerto Rico Open which was held in March. Joel Dahmen (2021) and Chad Ramey (2022) are former champions of the event who are expected to compete this week. GOLF Channel and Peacock present live four-day coverage beginning Thursday at 8 a.m. ET.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : Graham DeLaet

: On-Course: Tripp Isenhour / Craig Perks

How To Watch – Thursday, April 18 – Sunday, April 21 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app





Day

GOLF Channel/Peacock

Thursday

8-10 a.m.

Friday

8-10 a.m.

Saturday

3-5 p.m.

Sunday

3-5 p.m.



Notable Players This Week

· Joel Dahmen

· Chad Ramey

· Charley Hoffman

· Daniel Berger

· Jason Dufner

· Francesco Molinari

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: INVITED CELEBRITY CLASSIC

This is the third playing of this tournament, which also features 54-hole celebrity event which is played under the modified Stableford scoring system. Mark Hensby won last year’s event on the fourth playoff hole. Celebrities slated to compete include Tony Romo, who won last year’s celebrity division, as well as Ray Allen, Roger Clemens, Vince Carter and Larry the Cable Guy.

How To Watch – Friday, April 19 – Sunday, April 21

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day

GOLF Channel/Peacock

Peacock

Friday

9-11 p.m. (encore)

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Saturday

5-7 p.m.



Sunday

5-7 p.m.





COLLEGE GOLF: WESTERN INTERCOLLEGIATE

GOLF Channel presents final round coverage of the Western Intercollegiate today at 7 p.m. ET. This marks the 77th playing of the event, which was first held in 1947. Host San Jose State has won the tournament a record 12 times, most recently in 1994.

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central : Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel headlined by the LPGA Tour Chevron Championship. This week’s Golf Central coverage features Kira K. Dixon , Whit Watson , Jim Gallagher Jr. , Amanda Blumenherst , Todd Lewis, and Amy Rogers.

will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel headlined by the LPGA Tour Chevron Championship. This week’s coverage features , , , , Todd Lewis, and Amy Rogers. Golf Today will be presented Wednesday and features George Savaricas and Jordan Cornette.





Day

Golf Central

Golf Today

Wednesday

10-11 p.m.

5-7 p.m.

Thursday

8-9 p.m.



Friday

8-9 p.m.



Saturday

12-1 p.m. / 7-8 p.m.



Sunday

12-1 p.m. / 7-8 p.m.





Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

--NBC SPORTS--