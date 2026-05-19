THREE-TIME AL MVP MIKE TROUT AND ANGELS HOST AL ALL-STAR JOSH JUNG AND RANGERS ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL THIS SUNDAY, MAY 24 ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Jason Benetti Calls Rangers-Angels Alongside 10-Year MLB Outfielder David Murphy and World Series Champion Pitcher Mark Gubicza on Sunday Night Baseball at 7 P.M. ET

Ahmed Fareed Hosts Sunday Night Baseball Pregame with Former Relief Pitcher Adam Ottavino, who will also Provide “Inside the Pitch” Commentary

Five-Time AL All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Meets Two-Time NL All-Star Bryan Reynolds for Pirates-Blue Jays on MLB Sunday Leadoff at Noon ET on Peacock

Dave Flemming Makes His NBC Sports Play-by-Play Debut alongside All-Star Relief Pitcher Matt Capps and 2016 World Series Champion Center Fielder Dexter Fowler on MLB Sunday Leadoff; John Fanta Serves as Sideline Reporter

Sunday Stretch Whip-Around Show on Peacock to Immediately Follow MLB Sunday Leadoff; Peacock “Game of the Day” Features One Out-of-Market Game Streamed Nationally Each Day

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 19, 2026 – MLB All-Stars Mike Trout, Josh Jung, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Bryan Reynolds will take center stage during NBC Sports’ coverage of Texas Rangers-Los Angeles Angels on Sunday Night Baseball and Pittsburgh Pirates-Toronto Blue Jays on MLB Sunday Leadoff, this Sunday, May 24, starting at Noon ET on Peacock.

SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL: RANGERS-ANGELS (7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN)

Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels host 2023 AL All-Star Josh Jung and their division-rival Texas Rangers, at Angel Stadium this Sunday, at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Jason Benetti will call the game alongside 10-year MLB outfielder David Murphy and 1985 World Series champion pitcher Mark Gubicza during this week’s presentation of Sunday Night Baseball.

Ahmed Fareed will host the pregame show alongside 15-year MLB relief pitcher Adam Ottavino. Ottavino will also provide “Inside the Pitch” commentary during crucial at-bats in the game, where he will give viewers insight into the pitcher’s throw-by-throw approach against a hitter.

The Rangers’ pitching staff has the second-best ERA (3.58) in the American League while third baseman Jung is eighth in the AL with a .298 batting average and is tied for third with 14 doubles. For the Angels, Trout’s 11 home runs lead the team, which ranks fifth in the American League with 53 long balls.

Murphy spent the bulk of his 10-year career with the Rangers (2007-13), while also playing for the Red Sox, Cleveland, and the Angels. While with Texas, the outfielder notched career highs of 74 RBIs in 2008 and 17 home runs in 2009. In 2007, Murphy was named the Rangers’ Rookie of the Year, and in 2011, he was presented with the Harold McKinney Good Guy Award. He retired in 2016 with a .274 batting average and 104 home runs across 1,100 MLB games. Murphy joined the Rangers television broadcast team in 2017 and became an in-game analyst on the Rangers Sports Network in 2019.

A member of the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame, Gubicza pitched for the team in 13 of his 14 MLB seasons (1984-1997), before his final season with the Angels. A two-time All-Star, the right-hander started 28 games and finished 14-10 in the Royals’ 1985 championship season. In 1988, Gubicza went 20-8, with a 2.70 ERA and 183 strikeouts, making his first All-Star team and finishing third in the AL Cy Young vote. Now in his 20th season as an analyst with the Angels, Gubicza received the 2022 Southern California Sports Broadcaster Award for most outstanding TV analyst.

MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF: PIRATES-BLUE JAYS (Noon ET on Peacock)

2025 ALCS MVP first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the defending American League champion Toronto Blue Jays host two-time NL All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Rogers Centre on Peacock at Noon ET. Dave Flemming, who will make his NBC Sports play-by-play debut, will be joined by All-Star relief pitcher Matt Capps, 2016 World Series champion center fielder Dexter Fowler, and reporter John Fanta on this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff announce team.

Pittsburgh third baseman Nick Gonzales has dominated at the plate this season, ranking seventh in the National League with a .318 batting average. As a team, the Pirates are third in the NL in batting average (.248), fourth in hits (404), and fifth in ERA (3.88) and strikeouts (421). Second baseman Ernie Clement paces the Blue Jays with 51 hits, the eighth most in the AL, while Guerrero leads the team with a .285 batting average. Toronto’s pitching staff ranks second in the league with 421 strikeouts, and the offense is fourth with 384 hits.

An eight-year MLB relief pitcher, Capps began his career with the Pirates (2005-09), prior to stops with the Nationals (2010) and Twins (2010-12). In 444 career games, he had a 3.52 ERA with 138 saves and 29 wins. In 2006, the right-handed reliever notched career-highs of 85 appearances, the organization’s rookie record for most appearances in a season, and nine wins. Capps was named an NL All-Star in 2010, earning a career-best 42 saves with a 2.47 ERA and 59 strikeouts between the Nationals and Twins. Capps, now in his fifth season as a radio and television color analyst for Pirates games, joined Pittsburgh’s broadcast team in 2018 as a pre- and post-game studio host on AT&T SportsNet.

With a career that spanned 14 seasons (2008-2021), Fowler spent his first six years in the league with the Colorado Rockies. As a member of the Chicago Cubs in 2016, the centerfielder was an All-Star and helped the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908. In that 2016 World Series, Fowler became the first player ever to lead off a World Series Game 7 with a home run. This season, he has been featured as a studio analyst on Sunday Night Baseball’s pregame show and as an analyst on Peacock’s MLB Sunday Leadoff.

Fanta will serve as a reporter on this Sunday’s presentation MLB Sunday Leadoff. Fanta joined NBC Sports in August 2025 on a full-time basis as its lead BIG EAST basketball play-by-play voice.

SUNDAY STRETCH WHIP AROUND SHOW

NBC Sports’ Sunday Stretch whip-around show will stream live on Peacock immediately following Pirates-Blue Jays on MLB Sunday Leadoff. Produced in collaboration with the Emmy Award-winning MLB Network, the show will feature look-ins at all the compelling live action around Major League Baseball in real time and on replay every Sunday, so viewers don’t miss a single run or key play.

Peacock MLB Hub

Peacock will feature a dedicated MLB Hub, a one-stop destination for fans to access live games, team hubs, and highlights. This season, baseball fans will also be able to enjoy popular Peacock features, such as Catch up with Key Plays, if they are tuning in late; Live in Browse, which displays the live game on the Peacock home page for instant context about the matchup and allows viewers to immediately join the live game presentation; and MLB Live Picks, a mobile mini-game for fans to predict the winners.

The Sunday Stretch whip-around show will stream live on Peacock this Sunday, May 24, following MLB Sunday Leadoff, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single run or key play. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage.

Peacock “Game of the Day” (May 19 – May 27)

One out-of-market game will be streamed nationally* on Peacock nearly every day of the season. Tonight, AL home run leader Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox visit three-time All-Star centerfielder Julio Rodríguez and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET on Peacock.



Date Time (ET) Game Tues., May 19 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners Wed., May 20 6:40 p.m. Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Thurs., May 21 6:40 p.m. Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Fri., May 22 6:40 p.m. Cleveland Guardians at Philadelphia Phillies Sat., May 23 1:35 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Sun., May 24 4:10 p.m. Athletics at San Diego Padres Mon., May 25 7:05 p.m. Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Tues., May 26 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Wed., May 27 1:40 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

(*Note: The Peacock “Game of the Day” will not be available in the competing team markets, where it will be presented by the local rightsholder)

NBC SPORTS’ MLB TRADITION

NBC Sports has a distinguished history with Major League Baseball. The first-ever MLB television broadcast was a 1939 Cincinnati Reds-Brooklyn Dodgers doubleheader on W2XBS (the precursor to WNBC-TV) in New York. NBC Sports was a home to the first World Series broadcast in 1947, the first All-Star Game nationally broadcast in 1952, and has televised 39 World Series – more than any other network.

From 1957-2000, NBC Sports was home to a wealth of baseball programming, including Game of the Week and Monday Night Baseball telecasts, more than 30 All-Star Games, and countless iconic Postseason moments. For the 2022-23 seasons, Peacock was the exclusive home of MLB Sunday Leadoff, a first-of-its-kind Sunday morning presentation featuring a unique three-announcer broadcast booth with one analyst with expertise on each team joining the play-by-play voice.

--NBC SPORTS--