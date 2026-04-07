TOP HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RECRUITS TAKE CENTER STAGE IN 2026 NIKE HOOP SUMMIT FROM PORTLAND, ORE., PRESENTED LIVE ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 11, AT 7 P.M. ET

27th Edition Pits USA Basketball vs The World in Men’s & Women’s Games

Top Men’s Recruits Tyran Stokes, Jordan Smith Jr., and Cameron Williams Plus Top Women’s Recruits Saniyah Hall and Jerzy Robinson Expected to Compete

John Fanta to Call Both Games, Alongside Edona Thaqi for Women’s and Robbie Hummel for Men’s; Caroline Pineda as Sideline Reporter for Both

Ahmed Fareed Hosts Studio Coverage Alongside Aja Ellison and Matt McCall

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 7, 2026 – The top men’s and women’s high school basketball recruits in the United States, including men’s No. 1 prospect Tyran Stokes, headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Nike Hoop Summit on Peacock and NBCSN this Saturday, April 11, at 7 p.m. ET from Moda Center in Portland, Ore. One of the most prestigious events in high school basketball since its inception in 1995, this event features the best high school seniors in the U.S. competing against the best under-19 players from around the world.

The pre-game show will start at 7 p.m. ET, with the women’s game set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. A bridge show between the two games will lead into the men’s game at 10 p.m. ET. All programming will be live on both Peacock and NBCSN.

NBC Sports’ John Fanta will call both games alongside Edona Thaqi, a four-year player at Fordham, for the women’s game, and Robbie Hummel, a three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection at Purdue, for the men’s game. Caroline Pineda will serve as sideline reporter. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed, Aja Ellison, and Matt McCall will host the pre-game, halftime, and bridge shows.

This year’s competition is expected to include its usual bevy of talent. Here is a closer look at the rosters:

Team USA – Men’s

Tyran Stokes , No. 1 overall recruit; Seattle, Wash. (Undecided)

, No. 1 overall recruit; Seattle, Wash. (Undecided) Jordan Smith Jr. , No. 2 overall recruit; Fairfax, Va. (Arkansas commit)

, No. 2 overall recruit; Fairfax, Va. (Arkansas commit) Cameron Williams , No. 3 overall recruit; Phoenix, Ariz. (Duke commit)

, No. 3 overall recruit; Phoenix, Ariz. (Duke commit) Caleb Holt, No. 4 overall recruit; Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Arizona commit)

Team USA – Women’s

Saniyah Hall , No. 2 overall recruit; Geneva, Ohio (USC commit)

, No. 2 overall recruit; Geneva, Ohio (USC commit) Jerzy Robinson , No. 3 overall recruit; Chatsworth, Calif. (South Carolina commit)

, No. 3 overall recruit; Chatsworth, Calif. (South Carolina commit) McKenna Woliczko, No. 6 overall recruit; San Jose, Calif. (Iowa commit)

World Team – Men’s



Baba Oladotun , No. 11 overall recruit; Silver Spring, Md.; representing Nigeria (Maryland commit)

, No. 11 overall recruit; Silver Spring, Md.; representing Nigeria (Maryland commit) Arafan Diane , No. 16 overall recruit; Norwalk, Iowa; representing Guinea (Houston commit)

, No. 16 overall recruit; Norwalk, Iowa; representing Guinea (Houston commit) Tajh Ariza , No. 32 overall recruit; Branson, Mo.; representing Japan (Oregon commit)

Ariza is the son of 18-year NBA veteran and 2009 NBA champion Trevor Ariza

, No. 32 overall recruit; Branson, Mo.; representing Japan (Oregon commit)

World Team – Women’s



Olivia Vukosa , No. 4 overall recruit; Queens, NY; representing Croatia (UConn commit)

, No. 4 overall recruit; Queens, NY; representing Croatia (UConn commit) Sara Okeke , No. 10 overall recruit; Daytona Beach, Fla.; representing Spain (USC commit)

, No. 10 overall recruit; Daytona Beach, Fla.; representing Spain (USC commit) Savvy Swords, No. 16 overall recruit; Brookville, NY; representing Canada (Kentucky commit)

The Nike Hoop Summit has been a display of the next wave of top-tier NBA talent for decades, with seven NBA MVPs, 47 NBA All-Stars, and over 100 NBA lottery picks having played in the game. Notable U.S. alumni include 2014 NBA MVP and 16-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant (2006), 2004 NBA MVP and 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett (1995), and 2025 NBA No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg (2024). Prominent international alumni include 2007 NBA MVP and 14-time NBA All-Star Dirk Nowitzki (1998), three-time NBA MVP and 2023 NBA champion Nikola Jokić (2014), and four-time NBA champion Tony Parker (2000). The women’s game, which began in 2023, has seen NCAA All-Americans such as Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo (2023) and Texas’ Madison Booker (2023) compete.

How to Watch – Saturday, April 11 (all times ET) :



Streaming: Peacock, NBCSN

EVENT

TIME (ET)

PLATFORMS

Pre-Game

7 p.m.

Peacock, NBCSN

Women’s Game

7:30 p.m.

Peacock, NBCSN

Bridge Show

9:30 p.m.

Peacock, NBCSN

Men’s Game

10 p.m.

Peacock, NBCSN



--NBC SPORTS--