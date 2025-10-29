TWO-TIME REIGNING WORLD CHAMPION ILIA MALININ HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2025 SKATE CANADA THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock; Live Competition Begins This Friday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock

Live Sunday Coverage at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock Features 2025 Grand Prix France Men’s Singles Champion Ilia Malinin in the Men’s Free

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 29, 2025 – Two-time reigning world and three-time reigning U.S. men’s singles champion Ilia Malinin headlines NBC Sports’ coverage of 2025 Skate Canada this weekend, starting Friday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. ET live on Peacock from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Canada.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

Two-time reigning world champion Malinin, who won the 2025 Grand Prix France men’s singles title two weeks ago, is expected to be in action this weekend along with 2024 pairs world champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada. 2024 world silver medalist Isabeau Levito of the U.S. headlines the women’s event, along with two-time U.S. champion and 2018 PyeongChang Olympic team bronze medalist Bradie Tennell and 2025 U.S. bronze medalist Sarah Everhardt in her Grand Prix Series season debut. In the ice dance event, 2022 Grand Prix Final champions and four-time Canadian national champions Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier headline a competitive field.

For Sunday’s coverage live on NBC and simulstreamed on Peacock, Terry Gannon handles play-by-play, joined by 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir.

2025 Skate Canada LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Time (ET)

Platform(s)

Fri., Oct. 31

Pairs Short

7 p.m.

Peacock



Women’s Short

8:25 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 1

Rhythm Dance

2:45 p.m.

Peacock



Men’s Short

4:25 p.m.

Peacock



Pairs Free

7 p.m.

Peacock



Women’s Free

8:40 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Nov. 2

Men’s Free

11:30 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Free

Noon

NBC, Peacock



Free Dance

1:40 p.m.

Peacock



MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS:

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February 2025, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

