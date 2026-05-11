VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND SPURS HOST ANTHONY EDWARDS AND TIMBERWOLVES IN CRUCIAL GAME 5 TOMORROW, MAY 12, AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, and Zora Stephenson to Call Game 5 with Series Tied 2-2

Live Coverage Begins with NBA Showtime at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock

Pistons-Cavaliers Game 4 TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 11, 2026 – 2026 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the Western Conference No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs host four-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and the No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves in a critical Game 5 from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, with the series tied two games apiece as NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Conference Semifinals of the 2026 NBA Playoffs continues tomorrow, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins with NBA Showtime at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Minnesota won Game 4, 114-109, on Sunday night on NBC and Peacock to tie the series, 2-2. The Spurs, after losing Game 1 by two points, went on to win Games 2 and 3. Wembanyama, in his first postseason, had a historic Game 3, becoming only the fourth player since blocks became official in 1973-74 to put up a playoff statline with at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks, joining Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers and NBA champions Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analysts), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Timberwolves-Spurs.

Live coverage on Tuesday begins with NBA Showtime at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

NBC Sports’ further NBA postseason programming details will be released at a later date.

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NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA playoff game on NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

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