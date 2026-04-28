PSG vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

PSG host Bayern Munich in a monster UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg in Paris on Tuesday, as the reigning champs face a brilliant Bayern side.

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In the knockout rounds Luis Enrique’s PSG have beaten Monaco, Chelsea and Liverpool en-route to the semifinal and they have improved massively as the tournament has gone on. PSG are the reigning European champions for a reason and as well as controlling games in midfield and pressing high, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are so dangerous on the break.

After a brilliant league phase, Bayern Munich have beaten Atalanta and Real Madrid in the knockout rounds to book their spot in the final four. Vincent Kompany’s side have already wrapped up the Bundesliga title with several weeks to spare too, as they look like scoring three or four goals every time they step onto the pitch. Harry Kane is fit and in fine form and Bayern are probably the favorites to win this tournament.

For live updates and highlights throughout PSG vs Bayern Munich, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

PSG vs Bayern Munich live updates - by Andy Edwards

PSG vs Bayern Munich live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

PSG starting XI

Lineups TBA at 2 pm ET.

Bayern Munich starting XI

Lineups TBA at 2 pm ET.

How to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3 pm ET Tuesday (April 28)

Venue: Parc des Princes — Paris

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

PSG team news, focus

Fabian Ruiz is back fit and ready to play a key role in midfield in the final weeks of the season, while Vitinha is also expected to be available so PSG are basically at full strength with Nuno Mendes also recovering from injury. The trio of Dembele, Doue and Kvaratskhelia are a real handful but PSG need to keep it tight at the other end and need a big performance from goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

Bayern Munich team news, focus

Kompany will be missing from the sidelines due to suspension but his impact is clear as Bayern are playing with full confidence and the Belgian coach is beloved by his players. Young star Lennart Karl is out through injury with experienced duo Raphael Guerreiro and Serge Gnabry also out. Michael Olise and Luis Diaz will be tasked with feeding Kane with chances and that trio have been superb this season and tore PSG apart in Bayern’s league phase win in Paris.

PSG vs Bayern Munich prediction

This feels like it could be quite an open first leg with PSG knowing they need a lead to take with them to Bavaria for the second leg. PSG 2-2 Bayern Munich.