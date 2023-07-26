Newcastle vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, updates, start time

If matchday 1 taught us anything, it’s to expect another goal bonanza when Newcastle and Chelsea face off on Wednesday (8:15pm ET) as the Premier League Summer Series continues in the United States.

Newcastle, Chelsea, Brighton, Aston Villa, Brentford and Fulham combined for 18 goals in three games as the the new six-team preseason series made its debut last weekend. Five of the six sides scored three goals or more, with poorly Brentford the lone side score just twice.

For Newcastle, it was a 3-3 draw with Aston Villa which saw the Magpies, who are preparing for the UEFA Champions League this season, stage a pair of comebacks — first from 2-0 down after 11 minutes, and then again at 3-2 early in the second half. Summer signing Sandro Tonali started in midfield, with fellow newcomer Harvey Barnes coming off the bench just a day after completing his transfer from Leicester.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are preparing for their first season without European football since the 1998-99 campaign, after finishing 12th last season. New Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino will have been pleased with the attacking prowess (four goals scored) after their offensive troubles of a season ago, but he won’t have been too pleased to have conceded twice to 10-man Brighton before hanging on for a 4-3 victory. Three of the four goals were scored by players who arrived at the club since January — Christopher Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson.

