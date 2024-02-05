Arsenal ‘maturity’ gives new hope for Premier League title glory

LONDON — Arsenal gave Liverpool a goal right on half time. They had dominated the first half but went in level. Then Liverpool had chances at the start of the second half. Last season they crumbled in these situations down the stretch.

But this season is different. At least that’s how it feels for Arsenal’s players. They feed off the positivity of the crowd and surged back to overpower Premier League leaders Liverpool and won 3-1 at a raucous Emirates Stadium.

After three-straight wins they’re just two points off leaders Liverpool and title talk is building again.

It’s down to this young Arsenal side to keep growing and keep improving in key moments to keep their title hopes alive longer than early Spring when it all came crashing down last year.

Maturity is growing

Speaking to Pro Soccer Talk in the tunnel area after the game, we asked man of the match Jorginho about the Gunners becoming more ruthless and he pointed to an increased maturity compared to last season.

“I think so. It has been a few games to be honest that I feel like our team is getting more mature,” Jorginho said. “Not just with scoring goals but the way we play, understanding the game, when to play short, when to go long, these kind of situations. The team is getting really mature... I mean, we believe we can play against any team. We can beat any team, that’s the reality. But then to win the league, you can’t lose against points against the other teams. So I think we need this maturity to try and not lose those points in other games.”

Jorginho, 32, looks set for a run in the Arsenal side with Thomas Partey out injured again. His experience as a serial winner will be key in trying to help this young group over the line and the UEFA Champions League and European Championship winner admitted that winning the Premier League title at Arsenal would be a huge highlight in his career.

“It would mean a lot. That one is missing to tick [off],” Jorginho smiled. “We need to enjoy the moment and push really hard every single game. At the end, we will see. We have to do a lot and we have to push a lot. We are on the right path.”

What is the next step?

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is keeping them on the right path and he excelled alongside the sensational Jorginho and Declan Rice in midfield. The balance of the midfield propelled them to victory. Arsenal unnerved, outworked and flustered a Liverpool side who hardly ever look as dishevelled as they did on Sunday.

Pro Soccer Talk asked Odegaard about Arsenal regaining their composure after they handed Liverpool a way back into the game.

“I think it’s a lot about momentum in today’s football,” Odegaard explained. “You see them score before half time. I think we controlled pretty much everything and dominated and then they get a goal and they get good feeling and they come back into the game and then we managed to turn that around after maybe five minutes of the second half and from there we controlled the game again.”

Odegaard is eager to prove the doubters wrong as Arsenal aim to take their title bid one step further and keep it going into the final days of this season.

“That’s what we have to show this season. We have to show that we learned something,” Odegaard said. “The year before we missed the Champions League and we came back stronger and last year was a tough ending for us and we have to do the same this year – come back and show that we’ve learned... That’s what we have to show. We have to talk on the pitch and show it towards the end of the season – just keep doing our thing and then we’ll see.”

