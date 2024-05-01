Brentford vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Fulham’s lagging hopes for a top-half finish meet newly-safe Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET, streaming online via Peacock Premium ).

The Cottagers have only take a point from their past two matches and their 43 points have them five points off 10th-place on the Premier League table heading into matches with Man City and Luton Town after Saturday’s tilt with Brentford.

WATCH BRENTFORD vs FULHAM LIVE

The Bees meet Bournemouth and Newcastle after the Cottagers, having just sealed safety despite a loss to Everton.

Brentford missed Ivan Toney and Kevin Schade for much of the season and Bryan Mbeumo missed a long period of time as well. They’ll be hoping to buzz into the offseason with hope for what Thomas Frank has in mind for a healthy team in 2024-25.

How to watch Brentford vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Brentford focus, team news

OUT: Ben Mee (ankle - out for season), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season)

Fulham focus, team news

Fulham have no known injury concerns heading into this game.