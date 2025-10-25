Enzo Maresca reaction: What did Chelsea manager say after shock defeat to Sunderland?

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been sharing his reaction to their shock defeat to Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, as the Blues led early but ended up losing in the 93rd minute.

That means Sunderland jumped above Chelsea in the Premier League table as Maresca was left shaking his head at a lackluster display from his side.

He walked off the pitch looking incredibly frustrated and despite Sunderland’s good start to the season, this defeat was a huge shock for a Chelsea side who had won four-straight games in all competitions.

Here’s the latest Enzo Maresca reaction, speaking to Sky Sports.

Enzo Maresca reaction

On what didn’t go to plan with the performance: “I think we were not good enough in general. We know that in the moment you drop a little, we dropped a little bit, you can lose points against any team in the Premier League. That is so difficult.”

On not getting what he wanted when he brought on subs: “No it’s always difficult for the ones that they go inside. At least they tried. But again overall we were not good enough.”

On scoring their quickest goal in the Premier League this season through Garnacho, some positives to take: “Yeah, absolutely. We start well with the goal but even with that the feeling was that were losing, in terms of physicality, duels, second balls, these kind of things. Against these teams it is always dangerous.”

On Sunderland’s long throw causing chaos and Chelsea preparing for it: “It is always difficult to just bring seven or eight players inside the box. Almost inside the six-yard box. It is difficult to deal with that. We tried to prepare that but it can happen.”

On what more he can ask from the team at the moment and if he sees this as a one-off result: “It is just that we were not good enough. We you are not good enough you can drop points against any team.”