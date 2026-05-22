How to watch Burnley vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Burnley and Wolves wave goodbye to the Premier League with a clash to stay off the bottom of the table and bring a bit more money down to the Championship.

Turf Moor is the scene for this matchup of Nos. 19 and 20 on the Premier League table, where Wolves enter the game two points behind the Clarets.

WATCH — Burnley v Wolves

Burnley interim boss Michael Jackson would be happy to stay off the bottom and leave his second interim spell of the club with a win after drawing once and losing twice since taking the reins for Scott Parker. Burnley have not won since February 11 at Crystal Palace.

Rob Edwards and Wolves are slumping, too, without a win since back-to-back home defeats of Aston Villa and Liverpool at the end of February and early March. They’ve drawn two of three and moving off the bottom would feel a just reward for their efforts to make the most of a lost season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Connor Roberts (fitness)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Leon Chiwone (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sam Johnstone (knock)

Burnley vs Wolves prediction

The easy bet is a draw but we do feel there’s enough here for both teams to score and a mild upset, as Wolves pull off the bottom of the table. Burnley 1-2 Wolves.