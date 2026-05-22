How to watch Burnley vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners
MLB Lineup Report: Colt Emerson joins the rookie party, Bryson Stott gets his chance against lefties
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes
Canadiens pounce on Hurricanes early in 6-2 win to open Eastern Conference Final
SmackDown
How to watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (May 23): Schedule, Peacock stream info, match card, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_dps_kylebusch_260522.jpg
Patrick: NASCAR ‘needed’ Busch’s personality
nbc_pft_bearsnewstadium_260522.jpg
Bears have ‘exhausted’ Chicago stadium options
nbc_pft_billbelichick_260522.jpg
Belichick, UNC looking to ‘rebrand’ with media run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners
MLB Lineup Report: Colt Emerson joins the rookie party, Bryson Stott gets his chance against lefties
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes
Canadiens pounce on Hurricanes early in 6-2 win to open Eastern Conference Final
SmackDown
How to watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (May 23): Schedule, Peacock stream info, match card, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_dps_kylebusch_260522.jpg
Patrick: NASCAR ‘needed’ Busch’s personality
nbc_pft_bearsnewstadium_260522.jpg
Bears have ‘exhausted’ Chicago stadium options
nbc_pft_billbelichick_260522.jpg
Belichick, UNC looking to ‘rebrand’ with media run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Burnley vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published May 22, 2026 05:32 AM

Burnley and Wolves wave goodbye to the Premier League with a clash to stay off the bottom of the table and bring a bit more money down to the Championship.

Turf Moor is the scene for this matchup of Nos. 19 and 20 on the Premier League table, where Wolves enter the game two points behind the Clarets.

WATCH Burnley v Wolves

Burnley interim boss Michael Jackson would be happy to stay off the bottom and leave his second interim spell of the club with a win after drawing once and losing twice since taking the reins for Scott Parker. Burnley have not won since February 11 at Crystal Palace.

Rob Edwards and Wolves are slumping, too, without a win since back-to-back home defeats of Aston Villa and Liverpool at the end of February and early March. They’ve drawn two of three and moving off the bottom would feel a just reward for their efforts to make the most of a lost season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday
Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Connor Roberts (fitness)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Leon Chiwone (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sam Johnstone (knock)

Burnley vs Wolves prediction

The easy bet is a draw but we do feel there’s enough here for both teams to score and a mild upset, as Wolves pull off the bottom of the table. Burnley 1-2 Wolves.