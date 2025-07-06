How to watch PSG vs Real Madrid live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

PSG and Real Madrid meet in a FIFA Club World Cup semifinal swimming with narratives, as quite the spectacle will take place at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique’s PSG have been sensational during this tournament, with the reigning European champions creating so many chances and dominating games. They did have a tough time against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, but they got the job done, as they always seem to. Still, they did have two players sent off late on and that could impact them for this semifinal. PSG are the red-hot favorites to win this competition and it feels like they are destined to dominate the club game for years to come.

Real Madrid have really settled in to their new 3-5-2 formation under new manager Xabi Alonso and were pretty comfortable in their quarterfinal win against Borussia Dortmund. Well, until the final few minutes when they almost imploded. Kylian Mbappe is pushing hard to start as he’s recovered from his stomach issue and there will be so much focus on the former PSG striker before, during and after this massive semifinal.

How to watch PSG vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (July 9)

Venue: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV Channel/Streaming: Stream every game live on DAZN, for free

PSG team news, focus

Luis Enrique has lost both Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez to suspension after they were sent off in the quarterfinal against Bayern. Lucas Beraldo will likely come in to start for Pacho at center back and the only other selection dilemma Enrique has is whether to start Ousmane Dembele up top. Dembele came on and scored against Bayern and now he’s back from injury it’s likely he starts this game ahead of Bradley Barcola.

Real Madrid team news, focus

Xabi Alonso has a couple of big decisions to make in terms of his starting lineup. Dean Huijsen is suspended after picking up a red card late on against Borussia Dortmund. The young center back has been excellent in his first few games for Real Madrid but he will miss this huge match and Raul Asencio is likely to come in. Kylian Mbappe scored a beauty late on against Dortmund after coming off the bench and he will surely start against PSG. Young forward Gonzalo Garcia has been a revelation up top, scoring four goals in five games so far to lead the competition in scoring. But this is Mbappe. Against PSG. He has to start. David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Endrick remain out injured.

PSG vs Real Madrid prediction

This is going to be a classic. You can just feel it. PSG will press high and try to dictate the tempo and Real are just fine with making the most of space on the counter. Hold on to your hats. PSG 4-3 Real Madrid.