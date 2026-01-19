How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Beleaguered Thomas Frank leads his struggling Tottenham Hotspur side against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in a simply massive game for his future as Spurs boss.

MORE — Latest Champions League table

Following their shock 2-1 home defeat to West Ham on Saturday, Frank is under serious pressure with just two wins from their last 13 Premier League games. He has taken training ahead of this game but reports suggest Spurs’ hierarchy are considering Frank’s future given the poor results since he took over in the summer. Frank knew this job would be difficult but the lack of creativity at one end and huge mistakes at the other are adding up to a sorry state of affairs. But all of that aside, Spurs still have a chance to finish in the top eight of the Champions League and are level on points with Dortmund (11) as this competition has provided some solace for Frank.

After a tough couple of years Dortmund have rebuilt strongly under Niko Kovac. They have lost just once all season in the Bundesliga and in Serhou Guirassy they have a clinical forward who leads the line so well and there are so many talented attackers buzzing around underneath him. They have been involved in some incredibly high-scoring games in the Champions League and are the joint-highest scorers in the competition this season with 19 goals in six games.

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (January 20)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Injuries are once again adding up as Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Richarlison and Mohammed Kudus are all out. Joao Palhinha, Xavi Simons and Archie Gray are all struggling too, while Dominic Solanke’s return from long-term injury was the only positive from a poor display against West Ham at the weekend. Frank has tried to be pragmatic as Spurs boss but it isn’t working. Perhaps his best chance of success is to just open up and go for it?

Borussia Dortmund team news, focus

Kovac has Guirassy leading the line and Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyimi and Felix Nmecha all chipping in with goals. Marcel Sabitzer is tasked with controlling things in midfield but Dortmund will hope to cause chaos with balls directly up to Guirassy and then feast on Spurs’ defensive problems.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund prediction

This is going to be a wild one. I’m going for Spurs to somehow get the job done and thrive in the chaos. Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Borussia Dortmund.