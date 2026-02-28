Newcastle vs Everton LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Both Newcastle and Everton are aiming to boost their hopes of European qualification when they meet on Saturday.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Newcastle vs Everton live updates — by Nick Mendola

Newcastle lineup

Pope, Hall, Burn, Thiaw, Trippier, Tonali, Joelinton, Ramsey, Gordon, Elanga, Woltemade

Everton lineup

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Newcastle vs Everton preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Newcastle are into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League after demolishing Qarabag in the knockout round over the last week, while Eddie Howe’s side lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the league last weekend. Newcastle sit one point behind Everton in the table heading into this weekend and despite a bit of a step back this season, the Magpies would love to muscle their way into the top seven.

Everton played well against Man United at home on Monday but failed to take their chances and lost 1-0. That pretty much sums up their season. David Moyes’ side are still ahead of schedule in terms of their development but if they add a clinical finisher to their ranks they are set for a top six push next season.

Newcastle team news, focus

Howe has been dealing with injuries all season long and Newcastle have been dealt a big blow with captain and star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes out until April. Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Lewis Miley and Emil Krafth are all out, while Jacob Ramsey is a doubt. It will be intriguing to see how Newcastle line up in attack with Nick Woltemade finding himself out of the team in recent weeks, while Yoane Wissa needs a run of games to get going again. Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes have been superb in recent games.

Everton team news, focus

Carlos Alcaraz is out, while Jake O’Brien will return from suspension and go to right back with James Garner moving back to central midfield. For Everton it’s all about getting the right combinations in attack as Beto could be handed a start with Thierno Barry struggling a little in recent weeks.

Newcastle vs Everton prediction

This feels like a draw between two very evenly-matched teams. Newcastle 1-1 Everton.