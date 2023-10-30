We are over a quarter of the way into the 2023-24 Premier League season and the table is beautifully congested as we try and wrap our heads around the first few months.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table ]

If only there was another way to rank how teams are getting on...

[ MORE: Check out the betting Premier League Power Rankings ]

There are a few outliers overachieving, or underachieving, as the Premier League continues to provide shocks galore up and down the table and we look to have an extremely tight title race between up to a dozen teams this season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below are the Power Rankings for all 20 teams based on what they showed us in Matchweek 10 and their current trajectory.

Get ready for plenty of moves up and down this ranking in the weeks, and many months, to come.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 10

The strugglers

20. Sheffield United - Even

19. Nottingham Forest - Down 2

18. Burnley - Even

17. Bournemouth - Up 2

16. Luton Town - Even

The Blades were battered away at Arsenal and it looks set to be a long, hard season for Sheffield United. They have so many injuries, which isn’t helping, but their transfer policy this summer was mind-boggling as they look extremely weak. Nottingham Forest have gone six games without a win and they were ruthlessly exposed at Liverpool as Steve Cooper’s side don’t really know what they are right now. Burnley were unlucky to lose at Bournemouth and a draw was probably a fair result but Billing’s incredible long-range strike and a few questionable calls went against the Clarets. Andoni Iraola is a relieved man after Bournemouth got their first win of the season but they still look set for a relegation scrap. Luton battled hard at red-hot Villa but lost as Rob Edwards’ side are sticking to the plan and still look likely to have a chance of staying up heading into the final weeks of the season.

The underachievers

15. West Ham - Down 4

14. Crystal Palace - Even

13. Fulham - Up 2

12. Manchester United - Down 2

11. Chelsea - Down 4

The Hammers are really struggling for confidence and they are now without a win in three and looked totally predictable in their home defeat against Everton. The same could be said for Crystal Palace, as they are missing the creativity of Eze and Olise badly and are also without a win in three. Fulham battled hard for a comeback point at Brighton and although they don’t have a lethal striker up top, they’re chugging along nicely. Manchester United aren’t and they were totally outplayed by Manchester City in the second half and were in damage limitation mode for most of the derby as pressure begins to build on Erik ten Hag and some of his strange lineup choices. Chelsea have also taken a big step back as they were wasteful in attack once again and lost at home to Brentford as Mauricio Pochettino’s side are already in danger of being cut adrift of the Champions League places.

The promising bunch

10. Everton - Up 3

9. Brentford - Up 3

8. Brighton - Even

7. Wolves - Up 2

6. Newcastle - Even

The Toffees have won three of their last five games and amid their mourning after the passing of legendary chairman Bill Kenwright and reports about a possible points deduction from the Premier League, Sean Dyche has Everton playing extremely solid football and Calvert-Lewin’s return to fitness, and goals, is a huge bonus. Brentford hung in there at Chelsea and then won it with a set-piece goal and a counter attack as Thomas Frank’s side made it back-to-back wins which is really impressive when you consider the big players they are missing this season. Brighton dominated the first half but struggled for energy in the second half in their home draw with Fulham as Roberto De Zerbi continues to struggle with the Thursday-Sunday grind of Europa League action. Wolves are looking full of energy and zip and were good value for their home point against Newcastle as Gary O’Neil’s side are five games unbeaten, while Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are just wobbling a little bit as injuries and Sandro Tonali’s 10-month ban have hit their squad hard.

The leading lights

5. Liverpool - Even

4. Aston Villa - Even

3. Tottenham - Down 2

2. Manchester City - Up 1

1. Arsenal - Up 1

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are cranking through the gears and made light work of Nottingham Forest with a 3-0 win and the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai combining beautifully in attack. The Reds sit just three points off the top and Aston Villa are just four points off top spot as they demolished Luton for their 12-straight Premier League home win. Villa are six games unbeaten in the Premier League, winning five of those, and they’ve scored 13 goals in their last three home games with Diaby, Watkins and McGinn in red-hot form. Tottenham got the job done at Crystal Palace on Friday to remain top of the table but it wasn’t vintage football from Spurs as Ange Postecoglou’s side have a huge London derby against Chelsea coming up and we will learn a lot more about them on Monday.

We learned that Manchester City are unstoppable when they’re at their best and they breezed past United after a sublime second half display in the Manchester derby on Sunday as Erling Haaland is running away with the Golden Boot award once again as he’s found his top form. Speaking of top form, Arsenal are showing signs they can get back there as Eddie Nketiah’s hat trick saw them smash Sheffield United 5-0 and after their gutsy comeback draw at Chelsea last week, the Gunners remain unbeaten and look very likely to push Man City all the way for the title. Even with a few injuries, Arsenal’s squad looks so much stronger this season.

