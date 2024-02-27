Premier League Power Rankings: Week 26 of 2023-24 season

The Premier League season is entering the final stretch and things are going to be wild from here on out. We love it.

There is still everything to play for heading into the final 12 weeks of the season with a three horse race for the title, teams scrambling for the top four and European spots and an almighty relegation scrap with so many twists and turns remaining.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are locked in the intense title race, while Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester United are battling for fourth and fifth with the latter potentially being a Champions League spot depending on how well English team do in their remaining European games this season.

The relegation picture has changed drastically with Everton’s point deduction reduced to just six points, so plenty of other teams have now been dragged into the situation and there’s still the matter of Everton, and Nottingham Forest, potentially getting a point deduction between now and the end of the season.

Below you will find out Premier League Power Rankings based on the current form of all 20 clubs.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 26

The strugglers

20. Sheffield United - Even

19. Burnley - Even

18. Luton Town - Down 2

17. Nottingham Forest - Down 3

16. Bournemouth - Down 3

Sheffield United players were scrapping amongst themselves in their loss at Wolves and it is getting ugly for Chris Wilder. 11 points from safety with 12 games to go is a heck of a deficit to claw back and the Blades, and fellow strugglers Burnley, just can’t stop conceding goals. Vincent Kompany’s Burnley are in a very similar situation to Sheffield United and both of the new boys have been overwhelmed by the competitiveness of the Premier League. They have their moments in games but just don’t have the quality to make the most of their best spells. That’s why they’re going down. Luton are hanging in there but their heavy defeat at Liverpool after leading showed us that they will go for it but they will often get punished for going for it. The Hatters have a chance of staying up but may just come up short and everything hinges on Everton and Nottingham Forest and possible points deductions. Speaking of Forest, they were battered at Aston Villa and aside from a 15 minute spell either side of half time which made it interesting, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were shambolic defensively. They should have enough on the break on the counter to stay up but it will be tight. Bournemouth played well in their narrow home defeat to Manchester City and despite a run of seven without a win, the Cherries are dangerous on the break and should easily stay up.

The scrappers

15. Newcastle United - Down 4

14. Crystal Palace - Up 4

13. Everton - Up 2

12. Brentford - Down 2

11. West Ham United - Up 6

There is no shame in being dismantled at Arsenal but Newcastle’s season is in real danger of petering out. Eddie Howe’s side keep making defensive mistakes and all of their injuries have damaged confidence massively as European dreams are evaporating. Crystal Palace are trending in the right direction after a really big week saw them draw at Everton and beat Burnley. Oliver Glasner’s arrival has given everyone a boost and tactically it seems like a really good fit for the squad Palace have. Everton had a good week on and off the pitch as they fought back to draw against Palace and at Brighton, plus got four points back after their appeal so they’re now sitting five points above the drop zone. Brentford are looking over their shoulders after another heavy defeat, this time at West Ham. Thomas Frank is sounding a little concerned as defensive mistakes are costing the Bees dear and they have a very tough run of games coming up. West Ham United battered Brentford with Jarrod Bowen’s hat trick leading them to a much-needed first win of 2024, as a late push for Europe is definitely on and the pressure easing a little on David Moyes with the Europa League last 16 draw kind for the Hammers too.

The promising bunch

10. Fulham - Up 2

9. Brighton - Even

8. Chelsea - Down 3

7. Tottenham Hotspur - Up 1

6. Manchester United - Down 2

What a win Fulham got at Manchester United and they thoroughly deserved that victory as they were brave and were rewarded as they have some key players back from AFCON duty. Marco Silva has done a great job and the Cottagers are set to push for a top 10 finish late in the season after two wins from three. Brighton had an off day against Everton and coughed up more points as their European push has faltered and most of their focus will now be on the Europa League. Chelsea weren’t in PL action but the way they lost the League Cup final will sting and Mauricio Pochettino has a big job to pick up morale. Tottenham didn’t play this week either but it is now time for Ange Postecoglou’s side to kick on with some favorable fixtures coming up in the next seven. Manchester United were all over the place defensively against Fulham and deserved to lose as losing Luke Shaw has hit their defensive balance hard and Rasmus Hojlund being out injured showcased just how pivotal he’s become to United’s attack as the focal point.

The leading lights

5. Wolves - Up 1

4. Aston Villa - Up 3

3. Manchester City - Even

2. Liverpool - Down 1

1. Arsenal - Up 1

Gary O’Neil is doing a remarkable job at Wolves as they secured back-to-back wins and are in the European hunt with their direct style unsettling opponents and every single player is playing to his maximum. The same can be said of Aston Villa too as Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins are ripping teams to shreds and they should have scored more than four in their win against Nottingham Forest. Villa are in the driving seat for fourth place which would be a remarkable achievement and as long as they don’t lose any other defensive players to injury they should be in the Champions League next season. Manchester City edged past Bournemouth as Phil Foden continues to impress and Pep Guardiola is rotating his squad expertly, just as he always does at this stage of a season. Liverpool’s squad has been decimated by injuries and that showed against Luton as they went behind but roared back with several youngsters standing tall and Caoimhin Kelleher standing in admirably for the injured Alisson in goal. Virgil van Dijk has been colossal in defense and came up with the winner in extra time of the League Cup final too as Jurgen Klopp has the first of four potential trophies on his farewell tour. The only reason Liverpool drop to second spot in our rankings is because Arsenal look irresistible right now. They’ve won six-straight Premier League games, scoring 25 and conceding just three in the process. Mikel Arteta has a settled side and they are firing on all cylinders as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Martin Odeegard are standing tall. The Gunners will surely take their title race to the final game this season as they’ve peaked at precisely the right time.

