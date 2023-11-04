 Skip navigation
Reports: Emma Hayes in talks over USWNT job

  
Published November 4, 2023 12:06 PM

A report from The Telegraph says departing Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is the favorite to become the new USWNT head coach, while another report from Equalizer Soccer says that U.S. Soccer and Hayes are in ‘advanced talks’ about her becoming the new boss.

Chelsea released a statement on Saturday saying that Hayes will leave the FA Women’s Super League side at the end of the current season in May 2024.

In their statement, Chelsea said that Hayes was leaving to “pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football.”

That means an international job and with England currently having Sarina Wiegman in charge and planning to have the Dutch coach in charge for a very long time, it looks like Hayes is heading to the USWNT. Or, Wiegman is heading to the USWNT and Hayes to England. Either way, Hayes is heading for an international job.

Per the report from The Telegraph, Hayes is ‘first choice’ option to become the new USWNT head coach. Vlatko Andonovski left the U.S. this summer following a disappointing World Cup as the USWNT were knocked out at the last 16 stage.

A subsequent report from Equalizer Soccer has said that Hayes and the USWNT are in talks about her becoming the new coach when she leaves Chelsea next May.

Statement in full on Emma Hayes departure

Chelsea FC can today confirm that highly decorated Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes OBE will depart the club at the end of the season to pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football.

Emma joined the reigning double winners in 2012 and during her tenure with the club won six FA WSL titles, five Women’s FA Cups, two FA Women’s League Cups, one FA Women’s Spring Series trophy and one FA Women’s Community Shield.

Emma guided the team to an historic double on two occasions and achieved one domestic treble.

She has been named FA WSL Manager of the Season on six occasions and LMA WSL Manager of the Season five times. She was inducted into the WSL Hall of Fame in 2021.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: “Emma has been one of the biggest drivers of change in women’s football. Her achievements at Chelsea are unrivalled and will live in the club’s history forever. Given everything she has contributed to Chelsea in over a decade with the club, and the legacy she leaves behind, we would never stand in her way when she felt it was the right time to pursue a new challenge. We are pleased that she will remain with the club for the remainder of the season to give us the time to identify her successor. There will be plenty of time to celebrate Emma’s many achievements at the club and to give her the farewell she deserves, but for now, as she always has been, Emma will be solely focused on making this season as successful as possible for Chelsea.”

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali added: “Emma’s contribution to Chelsea cannot be understated. She has been a pioneer in women’s football and is hugely respected within the game. We look forward to continuing to work together over the coming months.”