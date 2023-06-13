Reports: Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City in 2025

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola plans to leave the all-conquering Premier League side in the summer of 2025, according to reports from ESPN and The Guardian .

Guardiola has a contract at City until the summer of 2025 which would take his time at the Etihad Stadium to nine years.

Per the report from the Guardian, Guardiola is now thinking about a future in international management (USMNT manager for the 2026 World Cup, anyone?), as previously he had thought about moving to Italy to try and win the league title in Europe’s top four leagues.

This news coming off the back of Manchester City’s historic treble win is a bit of a buzzkill for City’s fans but it is kind of expected. Guardiola was reportedly hesitant about extending his previous contract at City and only planned to stay for three years initially.

But he’s stuck around and has finally delivered the one trophy they craved most as the UEFA Champions League title sealed an incredible 2022-23 season.

What next for Guardiola, Manchester City?

When it comes to the next few seasons, the only way Guardiola can now achieve something better at City is by winning the quadruple and by going an entire Premier League season unbeaten. That is pretty much it, right?

And if the hunger levels remain the same in the squad now that Manchester City have finally won the Champions League and have etched their name into the history books with their treble, who’s to say that Guardiola won’t stay on longer than 2025 if they keep on winning trophies season after season?

Of course, there is also the factor of the ongoing Premier League investigation into allegations that Manchester City breached over 100 financial rules . Depending on the outcome of that investigation, Pep Guardiola may move on even sooner.

But whenever Pep Guardiola decides to move on, he will do so as one of the best managers in Premier League history with only Sir Alex Ferguson and perhaps Arsene Wenger ahead of him.

If he does leave in 2025, he still has a couple of years to win a few more Premier League and Champions League titles to perhaps overtake Fergie.

