USMNT’s Tyler Adams scores sensational long-range goal for Bournemouth at Sunderland - Video

Bournemouth and USMNT star Tyler Adams is not known for his scoring ability, but maybe he should have a pop more!?

MORE — Watch Sunderland vs Bournemouth live

The USMNT midfielder scored a stunning goal from distance to put Bournemouth 2-0 up at Sunderland on Saturday, as Adams picked the ball up inside his own half, ventured slightly into the Sunderland have and then let fly.

With Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs off his line, Adams spotted it and had a shot from inside the center circle.

The ball flew over the Sunderland goalkeeper who couldn’t get there to claw it away and the ball hit the back of the net to spark wild celebrations among the Bournemouth players and staff. It was a truly majestic goal from Adams.

From now on, get used to hearing chants of “shoooooooootttttt!” from the Bournemouth fans every time Adams gets the ball.

Tyler Adams goal video for Bournemouth vs Sunderland