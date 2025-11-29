USMNT’s Tyler Adams scores sensational long-range goal for Bournemouth at Sunderland - Video

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/f5003f8/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4667x2625+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fef%2F54%2F5aaf20144c39913198d2936f042f%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248806509
Adam Scott chasing trio of leaders, one working with caddie Steve Williams, at Austalian PGA
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NCAA Football: Indiana at Purdue
No. 2 Indiana moves to 12-0, earns Big Ten title game spot with 56-3 win at Purdue
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Texas
No. 16 Texas spoils No. 3 Texas A&M’s perfect season 27-17, knocks Aggies out of SEC title game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_251129.jpg
Adli’s follow-up gives Bournemouth lead
nbc_pl_mancitygoal1V2_251129.jpg
Foden lifts Man City ahead of Leeds
nbc_nba_manning_251129.jpg
Davis’s return ‘a silver lining’ for Mavericks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/f5003f8/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4667x2625+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fef%2F54%2F5aaf20144c39913198d2936f042f%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248806509
Adam Scott chasing trio of leaders, one working with caddie Steve Williams, at Austalian PGA
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NCAA Football: Indiana at Purdue
No. 2 Indiana moves to 12-0, earns Big Ten title game spot with 56-3 win at Purdue
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Texas
No. 16 Texas spoils No. 3 Texas A&M’s perfect season 27-17, knocks Aggies out of SEC title game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_251129.jpg
Adli’s follow-up gives Bournemouth lead
nbc_pl_mancitygoal1V2_251129.jpg
Foden lifts Man City ahead of Leeds
nbc_nba_manning_251129.jpg
Davis’s return ‘a silver lining’ for Mavericks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

USMNT’s Tyler Adams scores sensational long-range goal for Bournemouth at Sunderland - Video

  
Published November 29, 2025 10:28 AM

Bournemouth and USMNT star Tyler Adams is not known for his scoring ability, but maybe he should have a pop more!?

MOREWatch Sunderland vs Bournemouth live

The USMNT midfielder scored a stunning goal from distance to put Bournemouth 2-0 up at Sunderland on Saturday, as Adams picked the ball up inside his own half, ventured slightly into the Sunderland have and then let fly.

With Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs off his line, Adams spotted it and had a shot from inside the center circle.

The ball flew over the Sunderland goalkeeper who couldn’t get there to claw it away and the ball hit the back of the net to spark wild celebrations among the Bournemouth players and staff. It was a truly majestic goal from Adams.

From now on, get used to hearing chants of “shoooooooootttttt!” from the Bournemouth fans every time Adams gets the ball.

Tyler Adams goal video for Bournemouth vs Sunderland