West Ham vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Week 8 Best Bets: Dolphins vs Patriots, Panthers vs Texans, Chargers vs Bears
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Penn State v Ohio State
College Football Week 9 Best Bets: Penn State, Purdue, UCF vs WVU, Louisville vs Duke
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 14 USC at Notre Dame
Friday at 4: Notre Dame’s football future will be most determined by President Fr. John Jenkins’s successor

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cptot_ayewgoal_231027.jpg
Ayew’s volley reduces Palace’s deficit to Spurs
nbc_bfa_silverresponseondomesticviolence_231027.jpg
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short
nbc_pl_cptot_heunggoal_231027.jpg
Son slots home Tottenham’s second v. Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Week 8 Best Bets: Dolphins vs Patriots, Panthers vs Texans, Chargers vs Bears
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Penn State v Ohio State
College Football Week 9 Best Bets: Penn State, Purdue, UCF vs WVU, Louisville vs Duke
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 14 USC at Notre Dame
Friday at 4: Notre Dame’s football future will be most determined by President Fr. John Jenkins’s successor

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cptot_ayewgoal_231027.jpg
Ayew’s volley reduces Palace’s deficit to Spurs
nbc_bfa_silverresponseondomesticviolence_231027.jpg
Silver’s response on domestic violence falls short
nbc_pl_cptot_heunggoal_231027.jpg
Son slots home Tottenham’s second v. Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

West Ham vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

  
Published October 27, 2023 10:10 AM

West Ham is suddenly struggling and will need to regroup quickly from midweek Europa League action when it hosts Everton at London’s Olympic Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9am ET on USA Network and stream online on NBCSports.com).

The Irons are winless in their last three games across all competitions and have conceded eight goals across a 2-2 draw with Newcastle, 4-1 loss at Aston Villa, and 2-1 defeat at Olympiacos.

[ MORE: 10 key questions for Week 10 of the Premier League season ]

Throw in several other unfavorable metrics — out-shot 116-72 in open play, out-performing xGA by 4.04 goals — and West Ham’s 1W-1D-3L record since starting 3W-1D starts to feel closer to reality.

Everton’s been defying metrics in another way, underachieving in xG-G by an alarming -8.66. That’s largely what’s keeping Sean Dyche’s men from rising further up the table than their current points haul of seven points and 16th spot on the table.

The Toffees are coming off an unlucky loss in the Merseyside derby and know West Ham will be weary after a trip to Greece. Can they take advantage of that and upset their former longtime boss David Moyes?

How to watch West Ham vs Everton live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9am ET, Sunday (Oct. 29)

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream live on NBCSports.com

Focus on West Ham

OUT: Emerson (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Vladimir Coufal (muscular)

Focus on Everton

OUT: Dele Alli (groin), Ashley Young (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Andre Gomes (calf), Seamus Coleman (knee)