West Ham vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

West Ham is suddenly struggling and will need to regroup quickly from midweek Europa League action when it hosts Everton at London’s Olympic Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9am ET on USA Network and stream online on NBCSports.com).

The Irons are winless in their last three games across all competitions and have conceded eight goals across a 2-2 draw with Newcastle, 4-1 loss at Aston Villa, and 2-1 defeat at Olympiacos.

Throw in several other unfavorable metrics — out-shot 116-72 in open play, out-performing xGA by 4.04 goals — and West Ham’s 1W-1D-3L record since starting 3W-1D starts to feel closer to reality.

Everton’s been defying metrics in another way, underachieving in xG-G by an alarming -8.66. That’s largely what’s keeping Sean Dyche’s men from rising further up the table than their current points haul of seven points and 16th spot on the table.

The Toffees are coming off an unlucky loss in the Merseyside derby and know West Ham will be weary after a trip to Greece. Can they take advantage of that and upset their former longtime boss David Moyes?

Focus on West Ham

OUT: Emerson (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Vladimir Coufal (muscular)

Focus on Everton

OUT: Dele Alli (groin), Ashley Young (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Andre Gomes (calf), Seamus Coleman (knee)

