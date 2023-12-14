West Ham vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news
West Ham looks to shake off a blowout loss and midweek Europa League action when it hosts tricky Wolves at London’s Olympic Stadium on Sunday.
The Irons were smacked 5-0 by Fulham and the large matter of a Europa League group decided with Freiburg on Thursday in what made for a busy, busy week. And a win could see them end the weekend as high as sixth on the Premier League table.
WATCH WEST HAM vs WOLVES STREAM LIVE
Wolves, meanwhile, have been off since a draw with Nottingham Forest gave them four of six points from bottom-half visitors Forest and Burnley.
It’ll be a London run of fixtures now for Wolves with this visit to West Ham joined by Chelsea heading to the Molineux and a trip to Brentford. They’re a win from the top half and Gary O’Neil would love the relative comfort that comes from that.
How to watch West Ham vs Wolves live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday (Dec. 17)
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Stream Premier League on Peacock
West Ham focus, team news
OUT: Michail Antonio (knee)
Wolves focus, team news
OUT: Jonny (disciplinary - club), Joe Hodge (shoulder)| QUESTIONABLE: Rayan Ait Nouri (ankle), Pedro Neto (thigh).