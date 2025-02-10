 Skip navigation
When is the FA Cup fifth round draw? How can you watch it live?

  
February 10, 2025

The FA Cup fifth round, also known as the last 16, takes place in early March as plenty of teams are starting to dream about reaching Wembley for the final.

MORE — FA Cup fourth round results

There are four teams from outside the Premier League still in the competition as the magic of the oldest cup competition in the world is alive and well, as Plymouth’s win against Liverpool proved.

Below are all the details you need for the FA Cup fifth round draw.

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The FA Cup fifth round draw will take place on Monday, February 10 at around 2:10pm ET. It will take place before Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace.

How can you watch the FA Cup draw live?

You can watch the draw live here via the Football Association’s social media channels.

What date is the FA Cup fifth round?

The FA Cup fifth round games are scheduled to be played on the weekend of March 1.

Which teams have qualified for the FA Cup fifth round?

Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton, Burnley, Cardiff City, Fulham, Ipswich Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Millwall, Newcastle United, Plymouth Argyle, Preston North End, Wolves, Exeter City or Nottingham Forest, Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace