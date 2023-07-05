Women’s World Cup scouting report: England

With the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand almost here, it is time to take a closer look at some of the main contenders.

Below we focus on England as the Lionesses aim to improve on their semifinal showing at the last two World Cups as the reigning European champs are one of the favorites to win it all this summer and are currently ranked No. 4 in the world.

Tactics and formation

Under Sarina Wiegman England have become a very comfortable possession based team but they are still very dangerous on the counter when they can play direct and they are very good at mixing things up and upping the tempo with the flick of a switch. England love to get the ball wide early with Lauren Hemp integral to the way they play. Missing both captain Leah Williamson and inspirational winger Beth Mead after serious ACL injuries, plus Fran Kirby to a knee injury too, England have been dealt huge blows but they are all about a team first mentality and their 4-3-3 formation is extremely flexible.

The coach

What an incredible job Wiegman has done. In her 32 games in charge of England she’s had 25 wins, six draws and one defeat. She has transformed the playing style of England with relative ease and they were excellent at the European Championships last summer with an attractive, attacking style of play. Now it’s all about going one step further and becoming World Cup champs as she led the Netherlands to the final where they lost to the USWNT last time out in 2019. Wiegman isn’t afraid to make ruthless, and sometimes unpopular, decisions and it’s easy to say she’s the best coach in the world in the women’s game right now.

Star player(s)

After losing Williamson, Kirby and Mead, the answer is probably Keira Walsh. The central midfielder is absolutely crucial to the way England build up attacks and she does everything so well. A true central midfielder who controls the tempo of the game and provides England with balance, Walsh is a key cog in this Lionesses machine alongside Georgia Stanway in midfield. Also, when Lucy Bronze is in full flow from right back there are few in the world who can stop her and after her positional switch from full back Rachel Daly has been in incredible form for Aston Villa in the WSL and will cause plenty of problems in attack.

Expectations for the 2023 World Cup

Win. That is it. England’s team is stacked and after winning the Euros they simply have to win this World Cup. Of course, making the final would be totally acceptable. But the expectation is that England are going Down Under to come back with the trophy.

