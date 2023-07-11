Women’s World Cup squads confirmed: Full list of all 32 rosters

The rosters have been confirmed for all 32 teams competing at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

[ MORE: Full schedule, watch live information for the Women’s World Cup ]

From the contenders to the first-timers, there are some intriguing storylines swirling around this tournament as the best players on the planet square off.

Below are the full list of rosters for the teams competing at the Women’s World Cup this summer.