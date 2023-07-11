 Skip navigation
Women’s World Cup squads confirmed: Full list of all 32 rosters

  
Published July 11, 2023 09:51 AM

The rosters have been confirmed for all 32 teams competing at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

[ MORE: Full schedule, watch live information for the Women’s World Cup ]

From the contenders to the first-timers, there are some intriguing storylines swirling around this tournament as the best players on the planet square off.

Below are the full list of rosters for the teams competing at the Women’s World Cup this summer.

Argentina squad.png
1 of 32:
England squad.png
2 of 32:
Canada squad.png
3 of 32:
Costa Rica squad.png
4 of 32:
China squad.png
5 of 32:
Brazil squad.png
6 of 32:
Morocco squad.png
7 of 32:
Denmark squad.png
8 of 32:
Nigeria squad.png
9 of 32:
Panama squad.png
10 of 32:
New Zealand squad.png
11 of 32:
Haiti squad.png
12 of 32:
Germany squad.png
13 of 32:
Italy squad.png
14 of 32:
Norway squad.png
15 of 32:
Australia squad.png
16 of 32:
Portugal squad.png
17 of 32:
South Africa squad.png
18 of 32:
Japan squad.png
19 of 32:
Switzerland squad.png
20 of 32:
Vietnam squad.png
21 of 32:
Spain squad.png
22 of 32:
Philippines squad.png
23 of 32:
Sweden squad.png
24 of 32:
Zambia squad.png
25 of 32:
Colombia squad.png
26 of 32:
Republic of Ireland squad.png
27 of 32:
France squad.png
28 of 32:
Jamaica squad.png
29 of 32:
Netherlands squad.png
30 of 32:
South Korea squad.png
31 of 32:
USA squad.png
32 of 32: