With the 2023 World Cup almost here, plenty of World Cup kits have been released and there are some intriguing looks as we rank them all.

From some nations qualifying for the first time as minnows which will bring new sportswear companies to the party, to heavyweights such as the USA, France, England and Germany tweaking their trademark looks, there is a lot to unpack here.

Which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride during the World Cup? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?

Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits for the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Ranking the 2023 World Cup kits

1. Jamaica

2. England

3. Nigeria

4. Brazil

Courtesy: Nike

5. Philippines

6. Colombia

Courtesy: Adidas

Adidas y la FCF presentan la nueva camiseta de la Selección Femenina para la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2023.



🔗 https://t.co/EKUZiBl6CZ #TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/kCxTgU6LB2 — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) March 23, 2023

7. South Africa

The new LCS x SAFA home jersey carries the South African flag in both the front and back panel, embodying nationhood, patriotism and essence of Ubuntu.



See it donned for the first time when Banyana flies the SA flag high in AUS/NZ. 🇿🇦#Lecoqsportifza #safa #banyana #bafana pic.twitter.com/w3Eob76czA — lecoqsportif za (@LeCoqSportif_SA) April 28, 2023

The new LCS x SAFA away jersey is a celebration of Banyana’s success in Rabat, wearing green when they picked up gold in 2022.



A statement piece for a statement team who continue to forge the path for generations to come. #Lecoqsportifza #safa #lcsport #banyana #bafana pic.twitter.com/ON5Obghgyd — lecoqsportif za (@LeCoqSportif_SA) April 28, 2023

8. Portugal

Courtesy: Nike

9. USA

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 8: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States calls for the ball during a game between Ireland and USWNT at Q2 Stadium on April 8, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images). Getty Images

ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 11: Trinity Rodman #25 of the United States defending during an international friendly game between Ireland and United States at CITYPARK on April 11, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images). Getty Images

10. Japan

Courtesy: Addidas

11. Argentina

Courtesy: Adidas

12. Denmark

Courtesy: Hummel

Courtesy: Hummel

13. Canada

Courtesy: Nike

14. New Zealand

Courtesy: Nike

15. Netherlands

Courtesy: Nike

16. Australia

Courtesy: Nike

17. Norway

18. South Korea

19. France

Courtesy: Nike

20. Germany

Courtesy: Adidas

21. Panama

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 15: Cecilio Waterman of Panama during the CONCACAF Nations League Semi Final between Panama and Canada at Allegiant Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images) Getty Images

Getty Images AFP via Getty Images

22. China

Courtesy: Nike

23. Sweden

24. Spain

Courtesy: Addidas

25. Republic of Ireland

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 8: Denise OSullivan #10 of the United States controls the ball during a game between Ireland and USWNT at Q2 Stadium on April 8, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images). Getty Images

Castore

26. Italy

Courtest: Adidas

27. Switzerland

Courtesy: Puma

28. Morocco - TBC if kit for 2023 World Cup

Morocco’s players stand for a group picture ahead of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final football match between Morocco and South Africa at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

29. Haiti

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 18: Claire Constant of Haiti and Kethna Louis of Haiti celebrate after winning the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Play Off Tournament match between Senegal and Haiti at North Harbour Stadium on February 18, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) FIFA via Getty Images

Getty Images FIFA via Getty Images

30. Vietnam

Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy celebrates after a goal during the women’s football match between Vietnam and Philippines at RSN Stadium during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh on May 9, 2023. (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN / AFP) (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Grand Sport

31. Zambia

FINALLY! The new KoPa kit is here. Home, away and goalkeeper kit. #LocalIsLaka pic.twitter.com/Y2ZujqAm1H — FAZ (@FAZFootball) June 15, 2023

32. Costa Rica

