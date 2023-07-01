 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ranking the 2023 World Cup kits

  
Published July 1, 2023 07:00 AM

With the 2023 World Cup almost here, plenty of World Cup kits have been released and there are some intriguing looks as we rank them all.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

From some nations qualifying for the first time as minnows which will bring new sportswear companies to the party, to heavyweights such as the USA, France, England and Germany tweaking their trademark looks, there is a lot to unpack here.

Which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride during the World Cup? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?

Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits for the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live


  • When: July 20 to August 20

  • Group stage kick-off times: 12:30am, 1am, 1:30am, 3am, 3:30am, 4am, 6am, 7am, 8am, 8:30am, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm (all ET)

  • Location: Australia and New Zealand

  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2023 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

Ranking the 2023 World Cup kits

1. Jamaica

2. England

3. Nigeria

skysports-nigeria-womens-world-cup_6112774

4. Brazil

Brazil

Courtesy: Nike

5. Philippines

6. Colombia

Colombia

Courtesy: Adidas

7. South Africa

8. Portugal

Portugal

Courtesy: Nike

9. USA

Ireland v USWNT

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 8: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States calls for the ball during a game between Ireland and USWNT at Q2 Stadium on April 8, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images).

Getty Images

Ireland v United States

ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 11: Trinity Rodman #25 of the United States defending during an international friendly game between Ireland and United States at CITYPARK on April 11, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

Getty Images

10. Japan

Japan_Womens_Team_23_Away_Authentic_Jersey_Purple_HS9721_HM30

Courtesy: Addidas

11. Argentina

Argentina

Courtesy: Adidas

12. Denmark

Denmark

Courtesy: Hummel

Denmark

Courtesy: Hummel

13. Canada

Canada

Courtesy: Nike

14. New Zealand

New Zealand

Courtesy: Nike

15. Netherlands

Netherlands

Courtesy: Nike

16. Australia

Australia

Courtesy: Nike

17. Norway

skysports-norway-womens-world-cup_6112769

18. South Korea

skysports-south-korea-womens-world-cup_6112754

19. France

France

Courtesy: Nike

20. Germany

Germany

Courtesy: Adidas

21. Panama

Panama v Canada: Semifinals - CONCACAF Nations League

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 15: Cecilio Waterman of Panama during the CONCACAF Nations League Semi Final between Panama and Canada at Allegiant Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Getty Images

FBL-CONCACAF-NATION LEAGUE-CRI-PAN

Getty Images

AFP via Getty Images

22. China

China

Courtesy: Nike

23. Sweden

Sweden_Womens_Team_23_Away_Jersey_Blue_HT7142_01_laydown

24. Spain

Spain

Courtesy: Addidas

25. Republic of Ireland

Ireland v USWNT

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 8: Denise OSullivan #10 of the United States controls the ball during a game between Ireland and USWNT at Q2 Stadium on April 8, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images).

Getty Images

Republic of Ireland away kits

Castore

26. Italy

Italy

Courtest: Adidas

27. Switzerland

Switzerland

Courtesy: Puma

28. Morocco - TBC if kit for 2023 World Cup

FBL-AFR-AFCON-WOMEN-MAR-RSA

Morocco’s players stand for a group picture ahead of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final football match between Morocco and South Africa at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

29. Haiti

Senegal v Haiti - 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Play Off Tournament

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 18: Claire Constant of Haiti and Kethna Louis of Haiti celebrate after winning the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Play Off Tournament match between Senegal and Haiti at North Harbour Stadium on February 18, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

FIFA via Getty Images

Chile v Haiti - 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Play Off Tournament

Getty Images

FIFA via Getty Images

30. Vietnam

FBL-SEAGAMES-2023-CAM

Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy celebrates after a goal during the women’s football match between Vietnam and Philippines at RSN Stadium during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh on May 9, 2023. (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN / AFP) (Photo by NHAC NGUYEN/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Vietnam

Grand Sport

31. Zambia

32. Costa Rica

