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Saka picks out Gyokeres for Arsenal's opener
It's a textbook Arsenal goal as Bukayo Saka gets the better of Raul Jimenez on the wing before finding Viktor Gyokeres in front of goal for a first-time finish to lift the Gunners 1-0 ahead of Fulham at the Emirates.
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Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Fulham Matchweek 35
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Fulham Matchweek 35
Relive full-match highlights from Arsenal's local derby with Fulham at the Emirates in Matchweek 35.
Saka picks out Gyokeres for Arsenal’s opener
Saka picks out Gyokeres for Arsenal's opener
It's a textbook Arsenal goal as Bukayo Saka gets the better of Raul Jimenez on the wing before finding Viktor Gyokeres in front of goal for a first-time finish to lift the Gunners 1-0 ahead of Fulham at the Emirates.
Gyokeres heads Arsenal 3-0 in front of Fulham
Gyokeres heads Arsenal 3-0 in front of Fulham
Viktor Gyokeres' spectacular first half continues as he scores his second goal of the match to give Arsenal a commanding 3-0 lead over Fulham at the Emirates.
Saka powers Arsenal 2-0 in front of Fulham
Saka powers Arsenal 2-0 in front of Fulham
Viktor Gyokeres puts Bukayo Saka through on goal and the England international makes no mistake with his near-post strike to double the Gunners' lead against Fulham at the Emirates.
Ballard sent off for pulling Arokodare’s hair
Ballard sent off for pulling Arokodare's hair
Following a VAR review, Sunderland go down to 10 men after Daniel Ballard brought down Tolu Arokodare by his hair in the first half at the Molineux.
Bueno heads Wolves level at 1-1 with Sunderland
Bueno heads Wolves level at 1-1 with Sunderland
Wolves may be relegated, but Rob Edwards' side refuses to go down without a fight as Santiago Bueno scores on the corner kick to make it 1-1 with Sunderland at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Sunderland Matchweek 35
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Sunderland Matchweek 35
Watch full-match highlights from Sunderland's visit to the Molineux to take on Wolves in Matchweek 35.
Mukiele puts Sunderland 1-0 ahead of Wolves
Mukiele puts Sunderland 1-0 ahead of Wolves
Nordi Mukiele rises highest to head Sunderland 1-0 in front of Wolves in the first half at the Molineux.
Mavropanos’ own goal gives Bees lead over West Ham
Mavropanos' own goal gives Bees lead over West Ham
A scramble in the box sees Michael Kayode put pressure on Konstantinos Mavropanos in front of an empty net, and the Hammers defender can't clear the ball as he turns the ball into his own net to give Brentford the lead.