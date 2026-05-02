 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

kentucky_derby_primer_art.jpg
2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 28 Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Great White is fine after throwing his jockey and getting scratched late from the Kentucky Derby
Corey Seager
How to watch Rangers vs. Tigers on Peacock and NBCSN: TV/streaming info, schedule, preview, starting pitchers

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_promo_260502.jpg
WNBA rejoins the legendary women of NBC
450_recap_raw_260502.jpg
Lawrence forces dramatic finale with Denver win
250_recap_raw_260502.jpg
Deegan dominates Denver 250; Race for 2nd heats up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

kentucky_derby_primer_art.jpg
2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 28 Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Great White is fine after throwing his jockey and getting scratched late from the Kentucky Derby
Corey Seager
How to watch Rangers vs. Tigers on Peacock and NBCSN: TV/streaming info, schedule, preview, starting pitchers

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_promo_260502.jpg
WNBA rejoins the legendary women of NBC
450_recap_raw_260502.jpg
Lawrence forces dramatic finale with Denver win
250_recap_raw_260502.jpg
Deegan dominates Denver 250; Race for 2nd heats up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueWolverhampton WanderersJosh Gracey

Josh
Gracey

Latest News

Arsenal v Fulham - Premier League
Arsenal 3-0 Fulham: Fluid Gunners cruise to victory, put pressure on Man City in title race
Arsenal v Fulham - Premier League
Arsenal flourish with newfound attacking freedom, can win PL title if Arteta allows it
Arsenal v Fulham - Premier League
Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal manager glows after Gunners dismantle Fulham to go six clear
Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League title race tracker as Man City, Arsenal neck-and-neck: Remaining schedules, predicted points
Bournemouth v Leeds United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Arsenal v Fulham - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League
Manchester United vs Liverpool predicted lineups, team news, possible XI’s for huge rivalry clash
Brentford v Everton - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot race?
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Premier League relegation picture: Who will avoid the drop into the Championship?
Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League tiebreaker rules 2026: Goal difference, head-to-head record, how it works
Saka picks out Gyokeres for Arsenal's opener
May 2, 2026 12:47 PM
It's a textbook Arsenal goal as Bukayo Saka gets the better of Raul Jimenez on the wing before finding Viktor Gyokeres in front of goal for a first-time finish to lift the Gunners 1-0 ahead of Fulham at the Emirates.
Up Next
nbc_pl_arsful_260502.jpg
10:21
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Fulham Matchweek 35
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal1v2_260502.jpg
1:24
Saka picks out Gyokeres for Arsenal’s opener
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_260502.jpg
1:26
Gyokeres heads Arsenal 3-0 in front of Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260502.jpg
2:04
Saka powers Arsenal 2-0 in front of Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_xhakaredcard_260502.jpg
3:50
Ballard sent off for pulling Arokodare’s hair
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalwol1sun1_260502.jpg
1:02
Bueno heads Wolves level at 1-1 with Sunderland
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolsunhl_260502.jpg
11:26
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Sunderland Matchweek 35
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalsun1wol0_260502.jpg
1:10
Mukiele puts Sunderland 1-0 ahead of Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bregoalone_260502.jpg
1:18
Mavropanos’ own goal gives Bees lead over West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bregoaltwo_260502.jpg
3:03
Thiago’s penalty doubles Brentford’s lead
Now Playing