Takeaways from Man United’s win over Brighton
‘Incredible’ Sunderland take Chelsea to school
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Sunderland for their excellent performance and tactical savviness against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Villa’s ‘quality football’ too much for Man City
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe spotlight Aston Villa's eye-opening performance against Manchester City over the weekend to take down Pep Guardiola's side at Villa Park.
Identifying Liverpool’s glaring issues this season
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe unpack Liverpool's loss to Brentford, the Reds' fourth-straight Premier League loss, and discuss what's going wrong for Arne Slot's side so far this season.
Eze ‘brings something different’ to Arsenal
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Arsenal's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and discuss the impact Eberechi Eze had on the match as he assimilates to life at the Emirates.
Every Arsenal set-piece goal through Matchweek 9
Relive every one of Arsenal's goals scored from a set-piece this season as they continue to dominate their Premier League opponents through Matchweek 9.
Sunderland stifle Chelsea in impressive display
The Generation xG crew analyzes Sunderland's approach to their come-from-behind victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Premier League Masterclass: Doku’s wizardry
The Generation xG crew catches up with Manchester City's dynamic winger Jeremy Doku, who explains the intricacies of his role in Pep Guardiola's system and what it takes to be an elite Premier League winger.
Brentford exploit Liverpool’s lack of ‘hunger’
The Generation xG crew takes a closer look at how Brentford managed to give Liverpool's defense headaches all game long in an impressive 3-2 win at the Gtech.