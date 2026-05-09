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PL Update: Manchester City march past Brentford
Rebbeca Lowe, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe provide the Premier League Update with all the highlights and news from today's matches headlined by Manchester City's win over Brentford.
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PL Update: Manchester City march past Brentford
PL Update: Manchester City march past Brentford
Rebbeca Lowe, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe provide the Premier League Update with all the highlights and news from today's matches headlined by Manchester City's win over Brentford.
Guardiola credits Doku, Haaland for ‘dream result’
Guardiola credits Doku, Haaland for 'dream result'
Pep Guardiola reflected on his squad's important 3-0 defeat of Brentford with Jeremy Doku's form at an all-time high and the attack producing goals against a strong team.
Doku has come alive during City’s title push
Doku has come alive during City's title push
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Manchester City's 3-0 win 0ver Brentford and how Jeremy Doku is playing his best football in the biggest moment.
Haaland: You think of titles every day at City
Haaland: You think of titles every day at City
Erling Haaland answered questions postgame after securing a 3-0 win over Brentford to stay in the Premier League title race with Arsenal.
HLs: Manchester City v. Brentford Matchweek 36
HLs: Manchester City v. Brentford Matchweek 36
Relive the top moments from Manchester City v. Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in Matchweek 36 of the Premier League.
Marmoush tucks away third City goal to secure win
Marmoush tucks away third City goal to secure win
Omar Marmoush received a subtle pass from Erling Haaland to tuck away Manchester City's third goal to secure all three points.
Haaland knocks in goal to double City’s lead
Haaland knocks in goal to double City's lead
Erling Haaland got on the end of a cross and knocked in a goal to double Manchester City's lead over Brentford as they try to stay tight to Arsenal.
Doku delivers City a 1-0 lead with perfect shot
Doku delivers City a 1-0 lead with perfect shot
Jeremy Doku attacked off the corner kick and found space in the box to unleash a perfect shot to the top corner to give Manchester City a 1-0 lead in the second half.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 36
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 36
Watch highlights between Brighton and Wolverhampton Wanderers in Matchweek 36 of the Premier League.