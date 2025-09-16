 Skip navigation
AUTO: JUN 23 NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301
New Hampshire weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Truck and Modified
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Last call for saves as end of season nears
Jax Tanner.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Rocky Mountain High School Offensive Lineman Jax Tanner

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jtsrd3_250917.jpg
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 3
nbc_golf_capgemini_250917.jpg
Watson recounts Ryder Cup experiences with US team
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250917.jpg
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury

Latest News

FC Bayern München v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1
Bayern Munich 3-1 Chelsea: Kane’s brace sinks Blues in Champions League opener
Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1
Liverpool 3-2 Atletico Madrid: Reds kick off UCL run with 5th late winner in as many games
Paris Saint-Germain v Atalanta BC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 table — Standings for the UCL league phase
Grimsby Town v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Second Round
League Cup 2025-26 third round schedule, fixtures, results, dates
Fulham v Manchester United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
PL25-26_KC25_REGISTRATION_16x9.jpg
Premier League Fan Fest Kansas City September 2025: How to get tickets, dates, details
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Three things Manchester United, Ruben Amorim must fix before they can move on
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest - Premier League
How to watch Burnley vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-TOTTENHAM
How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
How to watch Manchester City vs Napoli live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Spotlighting Arsenal's 'fantastic' summer signings
September 16, 2025 01:41 PM
The Generation xG discusses the performances of Arsenal's newest summer signings following their positive contributions for the Gunners in a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest in Matchweek 4.
