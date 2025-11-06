 Skip navigation
Premier LeagueAFC BournemouthZain Silcott-Duberry

Zain
Silcott-Duberry

Latest News

TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-TOTTENHAM
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester City v Liverpool - The FA Community Shield
Premier League Week 11 predictions, things to watch as Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal in focus
Chelsea FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League
Premier League injury news for 2025-26 season: Latest injuries, club-by-club updates, suspensions
Manchester City FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Manchester City v Everton - Premier League
Erling Haaland career goals, video highlights, season and career stats, Premier League records
Manchester City FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Manchester City vs Liverpool predicted lineups, team news: Where will monster clash be won and lost?
Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Under the radar in the Premier League: Haaland’s record, solid Spurs and why long throws should be celebrated
FBL-EUR-LIGA-C3-BETIS-LYON
Europa League 2025-26 schedule, table: Premier League club schedules, results, scores, table standings
Pafos FC v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
Who are the UEFA Champions League all-time scoring leaders? Kane, Mbappe, Haaland, Griezmann climb
Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League - Etihad Stadium
Premier League managers: Current bosses, all-time coaches records
Man City and Liverpool both have things to prove
November 6, 2025 12:15 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview a massive match between Manchester City and Liverpool, as both teams have tons to prove in Matchweek 11.
