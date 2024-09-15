Skip navigation
Nordqvist finds bottom of cup from fairway
September 15, 2024 10:23 AM
Anna Nordqvist gets a crucial break in her Solheim Cup match against Allisen Corpuz, holing out from the fairway for eagle.
