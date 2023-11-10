Watch Now
49ers-Jaguars has the potential to see 'fireworks'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick handicap the Week 10 matchup between the 49ers and Jaguars, discussing why San Francisco is 'clearly' the better team and the potential to see 'fireworks' on Bet the Edge.
Backing Raiders as favorites against Jets on SNF
The Raiders (-1) have flipped as favorites against the Jets on Sunday Night Football, leading Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick to back Las Vegas in primetime and potential shifts in Maxx Crosby's DPOY price on Bet the Edge.
Steelers, Bengals lead best bets for Week 10
Jay Croucher eyes the PSteelers (-3) against the Packers as his best bet for Week 10, while Drew Dinsick is taking the Bengals (-6.5) over the Texans despite injury concerns to the WR room on Bet the Edge.
Will Young, Panthers bounce back against Bears?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick preview the Thursday night NFL matchup between the Panthers and Bears, and how bettors should approach "wildly underwhelming" Carolina on Bet the Edge.
Harrison Jr. and the Heisman race
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the latest Heisman Trophy odds and whether Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is still worth a bet on Bet the Edge.
Home field may not matter in Michigan-Penn State
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Big Ten headline matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions, where home field may not stop Michigan from covering on Bet the Edge.
Is Utah being overestimated against Washington?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick dive into Utah heading to Washington and whether the Utes are getting too much credit in the spread on Bet the Edge.
How Pickett, Steelers match up at home vs. Packers
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Steelers moving out to 3.5-point favorites over the Packers, pointing to Green Bay's difficult matchup against Pittsburgh's D and Kenny Pickett's improvements on Bet the Edge.
Lions ‘rightfully’ favored at Chargers in Week 10
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick handicap the Lions as short road favorites over the Chargers and discuss the offensive advantage Detriot has over Los Angeles, making them the side to back on Bet the Edge.