Watch Now
Handicapping the last Euro 24 Round of 16 matches
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down the Netherlands taking on Romania and Turkey facing off against Austria and look at where bettors should be placing their hopes.
Up Next
Handicapping the last Euro 24 Round of 16 matches
Handicapping the last Euro 24 Round of 16 matches
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down the Netherlands taking on Romania and Turkey facing off against Austria and look at where bettors should be placing their hopes.
76ers a ‘clear No. 2' in East after George signing
76ers a 'clear No. 2' in East after George signing
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick explain why the Philadelphia 76ers have all of the tools to win the Eastern Conference after reportedly signing Paul George to a four year, $212 million contract.
How Gauff can advance far at Wimbledon
How Gauff can advance far at Wimbledon
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick handicap Wimbledon, including how Aryna Sabalenka withdrawing from the tournament improves Coco Gauff's chances of winning.
Why AFC West is ‘easiest’ division to handicap
Why AFC West is 'easiest' division to handicap
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss why the Kansas City Chiefs are the only bet to win the AFC West before diving into other bets within the division, including Maxx Crosby to win Defensive Player of the Year.
Knicks got ‘redundancy’ in trade for Bridges
Knicks got 'redundancy' in trade for Bridges
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell analyze the blockbuster pre-NBA Draft deal that sent Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for a package of multiple draft picks.
Burnes, Skubal lead AL Cy Young best bets
Burnes, Skubal lead AL Cy Young best bets
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the favorites to win the American League Cy Young Award, explaining why Tarik Skubal and Corbin Burnes lead the pack.
How many gold medals will Ledecky earn in Paris?
How many gold medals will Ledecky earn in Paris?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick handicap Katie Ledecky's gold medal chances in Paris 2024 and where she may have trouble against the world's best.
Is Edey going early in the NBA Draft?
Is Edey going early in the NBA Draft?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick look at the odds that Purdue star Zach Edey is taken early in the NBA Draft.
NBA Draft odds for the No. 1 overall pick
NBA Draft odds for the No. 1 overall pick
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick look at the NBA Draft and who bettors can expect to go No. 1 overall.