Who's the best bet to win NBA's Pacific Division?
Dinsick takes a sweep through the NBA's Pacific Division, positing the Clippers as perhaps the best bet to win it (assuming Kawhi Leonard's health) and the Suns as a fragile contender.
Handicapping Allen as odds-on favorite to win MVP
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the NFL MVP odds, debating whether it's worth betting on the current odds-on favorite in Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Colts’ Richardson ‘looks different’ after benching
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze Anthony Richardson's performance after his early season benching, discussing why the second-year starter looks like a different quarterback.
Examining Packers vs. Lions early NFL Week 14 odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the early betting lines for Week 14, focusing on the Lions hosting the Packers, and the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers.
Eagles ‘were incredible’ in Week 13 win vs. Ravens
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Eagles' Week 13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, explaining how Philadelphia continues to prove they are 'unequivocally' for real.
How Washington can cover the spread against Oregon
Bet the Edge examines several ways to approach Washington vs. Oregon markets, including why the Huskies are capable of covering the spread and why the Ducks could have a "sleepy" start.
Bengals, Falcons lead NFL Week 13 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their favorite NFL bets for Week 13, explaining why they're riding with the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons to put together strong performances.
Watt still the best bet to win 2025 NFL DPOY
Drew Dinsick don't see great value in the NFL defensive player of the year market, but Jay Croucher makes the case for Myles Garrett.
South Carolina vs. Clemson could bring ‘chaos’
Brad Thomas explores if it's worth backing South Carolina's +2.5-point spread against Clemson, with Vaughn Dalzell and Eric Froton exploring the Tigers' biggest vulnerabilities.