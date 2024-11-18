Watch Now
GB vs. SF Week 12 feels like a 'playoff game'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the early betting lines for Week 12, focusing on the Green Bay Packers hosting the San Francisco 49ers and why it feels like a playoff matchup.
Analyzing the NFL playoff picture after Week 11
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the playoff pictures in both the NFC and AFC, highlighting what teams such as the Lions and Ravens must do to secure favorable positioning in the conference standings.
Can Texans offense get back on track vs. Cowboys?
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher explain why their targeting the under when two struggling offenses in the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys square off on Monday Night Football in Week 11.
Browns, Ravens highlight NFL Week 11 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their best bets for NFL Week 11, including taking the Browns money line vs. the Saints and riding with the Ravens -3 in Pittsburgh vs. the Steelers.
Making Burrow’s case for NFL CPOY
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Joe Burrow’s case for Comeback Player of the Year, along with the pricing of Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Damar Hamlin and Nick Chubb as other viable candidates.
Best bets for Week 11’s Colts-Jets matchup
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the best bets for the Week 11 matchup between the Colts and Jets, including how Anthony Richardson's return under center will impact the game from a betting perspective.
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Chargers on SNF
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher are all-in on the Chargers against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football in a matchup where Los Angeles should have "no problem" moving the ball.
Hunter, Jeanty good bets for Heisman Trophy
Brad Thomas, Vaughn Dalzell, and Eric Froton give their bets for the Heisman Trophy winner with a few players standing out from the field.
Notre Dame could cover first-half vs. Virginia
Brad Thomas, Vaughn Dalzell, and Eric Froton give their best bets for Notre Dame-Virginia, including Anthony Colandrea's passing yards, the first half spread and more.