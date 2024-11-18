 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CME Group Tour Championship - Previews
How to watch: 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, RSM Classic
Heather Gibbs photo.jpg
Familiar faces in new places for 2025 NASCAR season in Cup and Xfinity
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin fires offensive coordinator Phil Longo after third consecutive loss

Top Clips

nbc_bte_twohorseracesv2_241117.jpg
Analyzing the NFL playoff picture after Week 11
nbc_psnff_askrodneytony_241118.jpg
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 11
nbc_simms_kcbuf_241117.jpg
Simms: Bills are ‘more explosive’ than Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CME Group Tour Championship - Previews
How to watch: 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, RSM Classic
Heather Gibbs photo.jpg
Familiar faces in new places for 2025 NASCAR season in Cup and Xfinity
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin fires offensive coordinator Phil Longo after third consecutive loss

Top Clips

nbc_bte_twohorseracesv2_241117.jpg
Analyzing the NFL playoff picture after Week 11
nbc_psnff_askrodneytony_241118.jpg
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 11
nbc_simms_kcbuf_241117.jpg
Simms: Bills are ‘more explosive’ than Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

GB vs. SF Week 12 feels like a 'playoff game'

November 18, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the early betting lines for Week 12, focusing on the Green Bay Packers hosting the San Francisco 49ers and why it feels like a playoff matchup.
Up Next
nbc_bte_twohorseracesv2_241117.jpg
4:44
Analyzing the NFL playoff picture after Week 11
Now Playing
nbc_bte_stoodoutthemostv2_241117.jpg
5:00
GB vs. SF Week 12 feels like a ‘playoff game’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebimmnf_241114.jpg
0:45
Can Texans offense get back on track vs. Cowboys?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebestbets_241114.jpg
3:15
Browns, Ravens highlight NFL Week 11 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btecpoy_241114.jpg
5:19
Making Burrow’s case for NFL CPOY
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteindnyj_241114.jpg
5:13
Best bets for Week 11’s Colts-Jets matchup
Now Playing
chargers.jpg
0:49
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Chargers on SNF
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btehiesman_241113.jpg
1:40
Hunter, Jeanty good bets for Heisman Trophy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenotredame_241113.jpg
5:24
Notre Dame could cover first-half vs. Virginia
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btecfbplayoffs_241113.jpg
2:32
Reflecting on the second CFP rankings
Now Playing