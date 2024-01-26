Reynolds prop headlines NFC Championship best bets

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Game One-Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers
Report: Veteran reliever David Robertson and World Series champ Rangers agree to 1-year deal
Athletics - Olympics: Day 14
Paul Chelimo, two-time Olympic track medalist, to make marathon debut at Olympic Trials
nbc_pff_nfcchampionshippreview_240123.jpg
Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers: 2024 NFC Championship game preview, head to head record, history

Top Clips

oly_aswdh_shiffrincrash_240126.jpg
Shiffrin wipes out during WC downhill in Cortina
nbc_smx_30board_240126.jpg
Will Jett and Anderson tensions spill over?
nbc_smx_fowlerfacts_240126.jpg
Plessinger joins rarefied air with San Diego win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Game One-Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers
Report: Veteran reliever David Robertson and World Series champ Rangers agree to 1-year deal
Athletics - Olympics: Day 14
Paul Chelimo, two-time Olympic track medalist, to make marathon debut at Olympic Trials
nbc_pff_nfcchampionshippreview_240123.jpg
Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers: 2024 NFC Championship game preview, head to head record, history

Top Clips

oly_aswdh_shiffrincrash_240126.jpg
Shiffrin wipes out during WC downhill in Cortina
nbc_smx_30board_240126.jpg
Will Jett and Anderson tensions spill over?
nbc_smx_fowlerfacts_240126.jpg
Plessinger joins rarefied air with San Diego win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Reynolds prop headlines NFC Championship best bets

January 26, 2024 12:16 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick run through their best bets for NFL Championship Sunday, including Josh Reynolds' over on receiving yards and the San Francisco 49ers -7 vs. the Detroit Lions.
Up Next
nbc_bte_bestbets_240126.jpg
5:12
Reynolds prop headlines NFC Championship best bets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_aowomensfinal_240125.jpg
4:14
Zheng a live underdog in AO final vs. Sabalenka?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_maxey_240125.jpg
3:25
Maxey the frontrunner for NBA Most Improved Player
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btechampprops_240124.jpg
8:16
NFL Championship Sunday prop bets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_pfwawards_240125.jpg
7:28
Are NFL DPOY and Coach of the Year wrapped up?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btechampionshipleadersv2_240124.jpg
7:30
NFL Championship Sunday yards leader bets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebucksaftergriffin_240123.jpg
8:02
Griffin firing doesn’t change Bucks betting market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteaustralianopensemis_240123.jpg
5:26
Can Gauff upset Sabalenka in Australian Open semi?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesbmvp_240122__102224.jpg
6:45
Super Bowl MVP bet market might be ‘Purdy or pass’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenbacoy_240122__150759.jpg
6:24
Coach of the Year could come down to West top seed
Now Playing