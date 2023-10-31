Watch Now
Why Joe Burrow is still a longshot to win MVP
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the heavy amount of bets being placed on Joe Burrow to win NFL MVP and why bettors may be jumping on Burrow's odds a little too early.
Betting Titans vs. Steelers in NFL Week 9
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Tennessee Titans vs Pittsburgh Steelers game on Thursday Night Football and why the over might be the sharp play for the game.
Why Joe Burrow is still a longshot to win MVP
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the heavy amount of bets being placed on Joe Burrow to win NFL MVP and why bettors may be jumping on Burrow's odds a little too early.
Why the Saints are a strong bet to win NFC South
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the New Orleans Saints as a bet to win the NFC South and how far they can see the team going if they were to make the playoffs.
Not time to panic for 49ers despite losing skid
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher assess what to make of the confusing San Francisco 49ers after their third straight loss in Week 8, before running through some NFL Week 9 opening lines.
Cowboys-Eagles Week 9 betting line is surprising
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher are both big on the Dallas Cowboys as three-point underdogs (per DraftKings Sportsbook) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9.
How Purdy’s status impacts 49ers vs. Bengals line
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down Brock Purdy being in concussion protocol and if Sam Darnold can ensure the 49ers cover the spread against the Bengals if called upon.
Fading the top of Sixth Man of the Year market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick's approach to the NBA Sixth Man of the Year market is clear: wait -- then fade, fade, fade. They break down the favorites before explaining why they're not chomping at the bit to get in.
Week 8 best bets: Etienne rush yards, Saints-Colts
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick offer their best bets for NFL Week 8, including clear picks in the Indianapolis Colts - New Orleans Saints matchup and for Travis Etienne, with odds by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Why Oregon is the smart bet in Week 9 vs. Utah
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell analyze the betting line for Oregon vs. Utah matchup in Week 9 and why the Ducks present an appealing bet at -6.5.