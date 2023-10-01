 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tim Wakefield Boston Red Sox
Red Sox great Tim Wakefield dies at 57
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
AP Top 25: Georgia’s hold on No. 1 loosens, but top seven unchanged. Kentucky, Louisville enter poll
44th Ryder Cup - Day Three - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
McIlroy says Europe will win ’25 matches at Bethpage

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_bufallenpresser_231001.jpg
Allen confident Bills’ offense ‘still has more’
Keselow.JPG
Keselowski caught up in Stage 3 crash at Talladega
nbc_golf_rydercupday3hl_231001.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Ryder Cup, Day 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tim Wakefield Boston Red Sox
Red Sox great Tim Wakefield dies at 57
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
AP Top 25: Georgia’s hold on No. 1 loosens, but top seven unchanged. Kentucky, Louisville enter poll
44th Ryder Cup - Day Three - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
McIlroy says Europe will win ’25 matches at Bethpage

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_bufallenpresser_231001.jpg
Allen confident Bills’ offense ‘still has more’
Keselow.JPG
Keselowski caught up in Stage 3 crash at Talladega
nbc_golf_rydercupday3hl_231001.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Ryder Cup, Day 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Biles' qualifying routines for World Championships

October 1, 2023 03:06 PM
Watch Simone Biles' qualifying routines in full from the World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, including uneven bars, balance beam, floor, and vault.