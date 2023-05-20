Block 'thrilled' with Rd. 3 play at Oak Hill

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Betting the NFL: 2022’s Only OVER Teams
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Rather bet Young or Tua to go Over yardage total?
Adrian’s thrilling 100m freestyle 2012 gold medal
Reddick, Truex, Allmendinger are drivers to watch
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Betting the NFL: 2022’s Only OVER Teams
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Rather bet Young or Tua to go Over yardage total?
Adrian’s thrilling 100m freestyle 2012 gold medal
Reddick, Truex, Allmendinger are drivers to watch
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Block 'thrilled' with Rd. 3 play at Oak Hill
May 20, 2023 07:13 PM
Michael Block explains that, given the conditions, he is proud of his performance in Round 3 of the PGA Championship.
Close Ad