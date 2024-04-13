 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Two
Third-round tee times and pairings at the 88th Masters Tournament
The Masters - Round Two
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: A day of survival at Augusta National
TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 3
Torri Huske wins Olympic Trials butterfly preview, just misses American record

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmaster_homapresser_240412.jpg
Homa has ‘done everything’ well so far at Masters
nbc_golf_lfmaster_brysonreax_2404012.jpg
Can DeChambeau sustain Masters momentum?
oly_sww100bu_proswimseries_240412.jpg
Huske nearly sets world record in 100m butterfly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round Two
Third-round tee times and pairings at the 88th Masters Tournament
The Masters - Round Two
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: A day of survival at Augusta National
TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio - Day 3
Torri Huske wins Olympic Trials butterfly preview, just misses American record

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmaster_homapresser_240412.jpg
Homa has ‘done everything’ well so far at Masters
nbc_golf_lfmaster_brysonreax_2404012.jpg
Can DeChambeau sustain Masters momentum?
oly_sww100bu_proswimseries_240412.jpg
Huske nearly sets world record in 100m butterfly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dressel and Kos swim to tie in 100m butterfly

April 12, 2024 08:39 PM
Caeleb Dressel and Hubert Kos finished in a dead heat to split the men's 100m butterfly win during the Pro Swim Series event in San Antonio, Texas.