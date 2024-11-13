 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons
Fantasy Football Trade Desk: How do we value CeeDee Lamb going forward?
Bill Self
Bill Self brushes off becoming winningest coach in Kansas history, passing Phog Allen
Grayson James
Boston College switches QBs, with Grayson James to replace Thomas Castellanos against No. 14 SMU

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_lpgaplayersclarkv2_241113.jpg
Clark ‘larger than life’ at The ANNIKA pro-am
nbc_golf_gt_clarklites_241113.jpg
Highlights: Clark gives crowd a show on course
nbc_dps_charliebaker_241113.jpg
NCAA’s Baker challenged by size of college sports

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons
Fantasy Football Trade Desk: How do we value CeeDee Lamb going forward?
Bill Self
Bill Self brushes off becoming winningest coach in Kansas history, passing Phog Allen
Grayson James
Boston College switches QBs, with Grayson James to replace Thomas Castellanos against No. 14 SMU

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_lpgaplayersclarkv2_241113.jpg
Clark ‘larger than life’ at The ANNIKA pro-am
nbc_golf_gt_clarklites_241113.jpg
Highlights: Clark gives crowd a show on course
nbc_dps_charliebaker_241113.jpg
NCAA’s Baker challenged by size of college sports

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Detailing the Oregon-Wisconsin series history

November 13, 2024 09:44 AM
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge discuss the past six matchups between Oregon and Wisconsin, which features two Rose Bowl faceoffs.