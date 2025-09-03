Underwood prop, Colorado lead Week 2 best bets

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Roy Jones Jr. given 1988 Olympic gold medal by boxer who got controversial win over him
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Aaron Plessinger to skip SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs due to illness
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Juan Soto hits his stride, Marlins nearing the wrong type of history
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
Fantasy bold prediction: Collins finishes as WR1
Berry: Hampton will lead NFL in rushing touchdowns
Gronowski rushing yards a strong Cy-Hawk bet
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Roy Jones Jr. given 1988 Olympic gold medal by boxer who got controversial win over him
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Aaron Plessinger to skip SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs due to illness
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Juan Soto hits his stride, Marlins nearing the wrong type of history
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
Fantasy bold prediction: Collins finishes as WR1
Berry: Hampton will lead NFL in rushing touchdowns
Gronowski rushing yards a strong Cy-Hawk bet
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Underwood prop, Colorado lead Week 2 best bets
September 3, 2025 01:46 PM
Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their best bets for Week 2 of college football, including a play on Bryce Underwood's rushing total and Colorado against Delaware.
Related Videos
01:57
Gronowski rushing yards a strong Cy-Hawk bet
01:35
Impact players: Boston College vs. Michigan State
03:34
What to expect in Belichick’s North Carolina debut
02:41
Alabama stumbles in Week 1 loss to Florida State
05:40
Underwood, Aguilar make strong first impressions
09:59
Manning, Texas fall to Ohio State in great matchup
10:56
Highlights: Michigan powers past New Mexico
04:54
Highlights: Ohio State stifles QB Manning, Texas
01:57
Moore, Haynes and Hillman reflect on ‘team win’
03:27
Haynes’ 59-yarder sets up third TD against UNM
01:11
New Mexico’s Thomas catches second TD vs. Michigan
02:11
Has Alabama lost swagger under DeBoer?
01:40
Ohio State outlasts Texas in Week 1 showdown
01:38
Underwood hits Klein for first career TD pass
57
New Mexico scores on crazy trick play vs. Michigan
01:01
Guy capitalizes with acrobatic interception
01:01
Haynes scores his second TD vs. New Mexico
01:38
Haynes breaks free for Michigan’s first TD of 2025
01:22
Evaluating Michigan’s path to CFP
01:37
Unpacking Arch’s struggles vs. Ohio State
06:39
Highlights: Illinois dominates Western Illinois
05:15
HLs: Altmyer throws three TDs vs. Western Illinois
01:11
Altmyer ‘excited’ for season after Week 1 win
33
Bielema breaks down Illinois’ Week 1 win
01:59
Beatty takes electric punt return to the house
02:44
Storylines to watch in Texas vs. Ohio State
01:44
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
01:14
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU
01:44
Jacas’ forced fumble sets Illinois up
01:15
Bowick gives Illinois a 14-point lead
Latest Clips
04:28
Fantasy bold prediction: Collins finishes as WR1
04:22
Berry: Hampton will lead NFL in rushing touchdowns
01:52
NFL OROY picks: Hunter, Hampton, Chiefs’ rookie OT
03:23
Berry: Lawrence will finish as a top-10 fantasy QB
11:45
McLaurin, Moore lead Week 1 WR start/sit decisions
01:57
Colts moneyline vs. Dolphins a sneaky good bet
01:48
CAR vs. JAX in Week 1 set to go over 46.5 points
02:05
Bet Flacco over 34.5 pass attempts vs. CIN
10:44
Report: LAC paid Leonard $28M for ‘no-show job’
02:34
Is Parsons better off with Packers?
03:24
Parsons ready to ‘focus on ball’ with Packers
01:47
Players to watch, X-factors: Cowboys vs. Eagles
01:49
Key players to watch: Ravens vs. Bills
12:34
Rory, Scheffler to headline the Golf Channel Games
05:39
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
16:53
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
07:13
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more
02:11
Hunter’s main focus will be offensive
06:09
Simms: Ravens are ‘clearly’ most talented AFC team
12:48
Clock is ticking on McDermott’s shot with Allen
04:01
PFT Power Rankings: Eagles atop throne in Week 1
04:54
Schottenheimer encourages Cowboys to ‘play free’
05:43
Jones will be biggest challenge for Schottenheimer
05:45
Why Cowboys made Schottenheimer head coach
13:08
Sirianni downplays banner to keep Eagles focused
02:54
Highlights: Valkyries stay hot, Mercury tops Fever
30
Heroes, hopefuls, hot heads gather at WWT Raceway
10:41
Ojomo’s Nigerian upbringing inspires his ambition
33:33
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 10
01:32
Orioles’ Jackson ‘needs’ to be on fantasy radars
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue